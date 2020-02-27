2020 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings: Combine Edition

The wide receivers take the field in Indy on Thursday for the first day of on-field drills at the 2020 NFL Combine. We break down our top-10 prospects at the wide receiver position leading into the big day.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player higher on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we project them to be the higher selection come draft day.

Top-10 NFL Draft Prospects

1) Jerry Jeudy | WR | Alabama

A former Biletnikoff Award winner, Jeudy follows in the lines of Alabama greats at the wide receiver position, such as Julio Jones and Amari Cooper. His route running abilities are second to none in this draft class. His immediate explosion off the line of scrimmage and ability to explode at the top of his route is breathtaking. His speed demands over the top coverage. He scored 24 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

2) CeeDee Lamb | WR | Oklahoma

Lamb and Jeudy will likely be battling it out for the top receiver off the board for the next few months. Lamb has shown more ability to work in the slot than Jeudy has. Lamb’s ball-skills are DeAndre Hopkins-esque. He’s the most dangerous with the ball in his hands, as he has lethal yards after the catch ability.

3) Henry Ruggs III | WR | Alabama

Speed, speed, and more speed. The NFL combine’s 40-yard dash record may very well be owned by Henry Ruggs III following Thursday’s festivities. He’s previously been timed as low as a 4.25 in the forty. However, he’s more than just a John Ross type prospect. Ruggs is an extremely smooth route runner with solid hands, and offers ability in the return game. He sometimes struggled to get off of press at Bama, weighing in at just 188 pounds likely won’t help at the next level.

4) Tee Higgins | WR | Clemson

Higgins’ name was amongst the likes of Jeudy and Lamb prior to the season. Yet, some scouts have soured on him a bit. However, his 2019 production exceeded his 2018 stats, while he firmly supplanted Justyn Ross as Trevor Lawrence’s number one target. Higgins possesses a big frame and knows how to use it, attacking the ball in the air and framing off defenders. He has experience lining up in numerous receiver spots in college.

5) Justin Jefferson | WR | LSU

Many probably know Jefferson’s name from his four-touchdown, first-half performance in the College Football Playoffs. Jefferson showed improved hands and concentration in 2019. He dominates out of the slot. He’s a sound route runner, but lacks the suddenness agility that some of the other top prospects possess. He also measured in at 6’1” at the combine, which was shorter than expected.

6) Brandon Aiyuk | WR | Arizona State

Aiyuk gets little love from the mainstream media, but appears to be a scout darling. Aiyuk is a big-play threat in the deep passing game as well as a returner. Can dominate man coverage. Possess a solid, thick built. However, he, like Ruggs, has issues getting off of press.

7) Jalen Reagor |WR | TCU

If Ruggs doesn’t capture the 40-yard dash record today, Reagor might. The TCU standout is a big-play waiting to happen, whether on a deep route or getting the ball in his hands quickly. For a sub 6’0” wideout, he’s surprisingly good at high pointing the football.

8) Laviska Shenault Jr. | WR | Colorado

Shenault was supposed to be a top-10 pick. Some even pegged him as the next Julio Jones. To me, he’s the next Sammy Watkins. The majority of his touches were manufactured at Colorado, similar to Watkins’ tape at Clemson. He’s a running back with a wide receiver designation. Expect teams to use him similar to the way Deebo Samuel was used in his rookie season with the Niners.

9) KJ Hamler | WR | Penn State

Hamler is not your typical slot wideout. He’s not built for the poundage that a Jarvis Landry or Julian Edelman takes on a regular basis. However, he can stretch the field deep, and his RAC ability is some of the best in the class.

10) Denzel Mims | WR | Baylor

Mims is is a height, weight, speed specimen. He dominates in the red zone where he can use his big frame. He’s not the quickest guy from side to side, his speed is more vertical. He can struggle to dip his hips in his routes.

