Could J.R. Smith Be LeBron James’ Future Los Angeles Lakers Teammate?

NBA free agent Darren Collison revealed that he will stay retired according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Veteran guard Darren Collison has decided that he won’t return to the NBA this season and plans to stay retired,” tweeted Woj.

“Lakers and Clippers had been courting him, but Collison has informed teams that the timing isn’t right for him.”

JR Smith’s original Lakers workout was pushed back because of other factors surrounding the Lakers at the time. I was told that at Lakers/Sixers the day before a tragic day in #Lakernation. Workout doesn’t guarantee roster spot. My original report : https://t.co/0JioYRVb7H pic.twitter.com/H4Aojdfi0W — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) February 6, 2020

Collison suprisingly decided to retire at the age of 32. An actice member of his Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses,the point guard cited committing to his faith and family as reasons behind the decision.

Million Dollar Question: Will J.R. Smith join the Los Angeles Lakers?

The NBA Champion does have a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Two weeks ago, a source within the Lakers organization shared with me that Smith will get a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. “There are no guarantees,” said the source.

“They want to see what he can do and if it is a fit, we’ll take it from there.”

Smith was scheduled to work out two weeks ago. I’m told that scheduling with the Lakers became a bit hectic after the untimely helicopter crash and death of Los Angeles Lakers icon, Kobe Bryant.

With Darren Collison now deciding that he doesn’t want to play in the NBA at least for this season, J.R. Smith’s light may shine even brighter.

For those keeping score at home: J.R. Smith has not played basketball since November 19, 2018, against the Detroit Pistons. At that point, his Cleveland Cavaliers were 2-13 and he logged just six minutes in the matchup.

During the 2018-19 NBA season, Smith only played in 11 games as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team granted Smith a leave of absence after he voiced that he was unhappy. During his leave of absence, the Cavs searched for a trade partner. They never found one. As a result, Smith and the Cavs reached a buyout agreement.

“I think the Lakers are giving him a serious look,” Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast over the summer.

“Because I think they want to go into the season with the roster they have. Check the first 10, 15 games, see how things are going, check the list of numbers and percentages and see what they lack before they decide what they’re gonna do.”

“The only thing with J.R. is you have to see where he is mentally, if he’s gonna come in and behave like a model citizen. But, you can’t deny his skill-set, or that he’s one of the best catch and shoot players in the league; championship pedigree. He knows how to play at a high level. So, I actually thought he’d be gone by now.”

J.R. Smith was the 18th pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets by way of St. Benedict’s Preparatory High School in Newark, New Jersey.

Smith has career averages of 12.5 points per game during playing stints with the Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.