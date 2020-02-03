LeBron James Sends Unexpected Congratulatory Message to Chiefs’ Andy Reid

Andy Reid has long been considered among the NFL’s most innovative offensive minds. When the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the veteran leader won the first Super Bowl title of his 21-year head coaching career. Reid joined the Chiefs in 2013 after 14 seasons and one Super Bowl appearance with the Philadelphia Eagles. Since his arrival in Kansas City, Reid has led the franchise to seven consecutive winning seasons and six playoff appearances, including back-to-back AFC Championships.

After Sunday’s Super Bowl win in Miami, praise for the long-time head coach began pouring in from around the sports world and beyond. Among the notable names chiming in was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page and Twitter account for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

“Happy as hell for the big guy Andy Reid!! Congrats Coach!!!” wrote the NBA star on Twitter.

Happy as hell for the big guy Andy Reid!! Congrats Coach!!! 👏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2020

The 35-year-old basketball star is a well-documented Dallas Cowboys fan, but that didn’t stop him from sending some love to the new world champions of the NFL. James followed up on his initial tweet at Reid with another tweet for Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

Salute the homie @tkelce on winning the Bowl!!! My dog! 🙏🏾💪🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2020

READ NEXT: Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Has Surprising Comments For 49ers CB Richard Sherman

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata