Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Has Surprising Comments For 49ers CB Richard Sherman

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers got their first real taste of the Super Bowl spotlight on Monday night during the NFL’s Opening Night at Marlins Park in Miami. Kansas City was the first team to meet the media, and as the event typically unfolds, there were a number of interesting stories to come out of the hour-long Q&A sessions.

One of the more notable players to speak was Chiefs star WR Tyreek Hill. When asked by a reporter about his thoughts on 49ers CB Richard Sherman, the 25-year-old was given a prime opportunity to trash talk the outspoken cornerback ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated matchup.

Instead, the Chiefs speedster took a few moments to praise the work of the veteran defender, even calling him one of the greatest to ever play the game.

“Richard Sherman, I respect your game, man,” Hill said of Sherman. “Thank you for locking down all the receivers you have faced. You are truly a GOAT, man, and I really hope we can jersey swap after the game. I can’t wait for the matchup.”

Tyreek Hill goes out of his way to call Richard Sherman a 🐐, thanks him for locking down opposing receivers and says he can’t wait for the Super Bowl matchup with 25. What do you call the opposite of bulletin board material? pic.twitter.com/arhYTtituV — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 28, 2020

Their impending Super Bowl LIV matchup marks only the second career meeting between the two NFL stars. Hill caught a pair of passes for 51 yards when the Chiefs defeated Sherman’s 49ers back in 2018.

Hill Speaks Out on His Faith

The early years of Hill’s professional career have seen their ups and downs. Reporters asked the wideout on Monday about the child abuse allegations that were waged against him nearly a year ago. Hill admitted it was his faith that helped him through the personal situation.

“Well, that’s the thing about me: My parents raised me to always believe in God and always have faith in whatever you’re going through,” said Hill on Monday night. “You know what I’m saying? There are people who are having worse days than you. You know what I’m saying? And your good days are always going to outweigh your bad days. I had a rough patch or whatever, but I was able to bounce through because of my faith and because of the people I had around me and my support cast. I was able to still see my son, and my son he knows what’s going on. Just having my son around me during those moments was like a real big thing I needed to realize that, ‘Hey, buddy, like I’m going to always be here; I’m going to always be your father. I love you.’ He still tells me to this day, ‘Daddy, you are my best friend no matter what.’”

The fourth-year receiver still carries much of his past with him in the public eye, but as he later explained, playing in the NFL is an opportunity to be cherished.

“I feel like the Chiefs, they gave me this opportunity, and I’m never going to take it for granted, because I’m not only playing for myself,” Hill continued. “I’m playing for my kids; I’m playing for my city, and I’m playing for the organization, so everything that I do is going to be on them, and it’s going to be on my kids.”

On Sunday, Hill will suit up for his first career Super Bowl appearance after coming up one win short of the big game last season.

