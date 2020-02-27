2020 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings: Combine Edition

The quarterbacks take the field in Indy on Thursday in hopes of proving to one of the 32 NFL teams that they are worthy of receiving the keys to their respective offense.

We break down our top-10 prospects at the quarterback position heading into the first day of drills at the 2020 NFL combine.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player higher on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we project them to be the higher selection come draft day.

Follow the Heavy on the Draft for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Top-10 NFL Draft QB Prospects

1) Tua Tagovailoa | QB | Alabama

If it weren’t for the injury questions, I believe Tua would find himself at this ranking on the majority of draft boards. His film is highly impressive and he’s a bonafide winner. He fits the mold of what the NFL looks for in a modern-day quarterback. Tagovailoa demonstrates superb efficiency as a passer and above-average mobility. In three seasons at Bama, Tua tossed 87 TD passes to just 11 interceptions.

2) Joe Burrow | QB | LSU

If we based things solely on one year of film, Burrow would be my number one quarterback. Even so, his 2019 tape is so impressive it is certainly tempting. His arm strength isn’t elite but his superb accuracy should make up for it at the next level.

3) Justin Herbert | QB | Oregon

If the combine goes the way some expect, don’t be surprised to hear some chatter of Herbert’s name creeping up to the top spot on some teams’ boards. His ceiling is arguably higher than both Tua and Burrow. He possesses prototypical size, upper-echelon arm talent, and above-average mobility. His final month of film at Oregon was concerning from a passing perspective, but his traits are simply too good to fall out of the top-10.

4) Jake Fromm | QB | Georgia

There’s a decent falloff from the top three to the next tier on our list. Fromm will not blow you away with any elite athletic attributes. However, if in the right position, he could potentially have the most early success of any of the QBs in this class. Fromm is a game-manager who defeats defenses from the neck up.

5) Jalen Hurts | QB | Oklahoma

The minimal hype around Hurts is a bit puzzling. Will he ever be an elite passer? Probably not, but he showed enough improvement over his college career to be able to function in a pro offense, and will likely continue to improve. In the meantime, his running prowess and leadership ability should help him get on the field early on in his NFL career.

6) Jacob Eason | QB | Washington

A decade ago Eason would be a locked-in top-three pick. Standing at a towering 6’6” and weighing in at 230 pounds, he certainly looks the part of a top prospect. He’s also got the arm strength that you would expect from a player with his frame. However, his struggles with accuracy and ability to digest coverages are concerning for his ceiling in the pros.

7) Jordan Love | QB | Utah State

Jordan Love has Patrick Mahomes-esque traits. However, he also has some horrendous tape from 2019. He’s the biggest boom-or-bust prospect at the QB position in this class. He tends to stare down his receivers, leading to 17 interceptions this past season. He’s not a first-round prospect in our books, but we could certainly see a team falling in love with his potential.

8) Anthony Gordon | QB | Washington State

Gordon’s insane 2019 production needs to be taken with a grain of salt due to operating out of Mike Leach’s QB-friendly offense. Still, he has a sound release, is highly efficient, and throws with touch readily. Yet, his lack of high-end traits will limit his NFL ceiling.

9) Cole McDonald | QB | Hawaii

McDonald’s name was brought up in first-round talks prior to the 2019 college season. In reality, that was likely far fetched in the first place, but shows how his talents were perceived at one point. He has a bit of an odd release and struggles to push the ball down the field with consistency.

10) James Morgan | QB | FIU

Morgan has the chance of developing into a quality backup in this league. He showed true toughness, playing through a knee injury for most of 2019. He possesses above-average size, and his arm talent can seem effortless.

READ NEXT: 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Combine Edition