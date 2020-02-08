Cleveland Cavaliers Update: Tristan Thompson Won’t Ask For Buyout

The NBA’s trading deadline came and went and the Cleveland Cavaliers got better at the big man position with the addition of Andre Drummond.

Update: Just got off phone with someone close to Tristan Thompson & they informed he that he will in fact NOT take a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson said publicly he will Play out the rest of the season and behind the scenes he is in fact saying the same things. https://t.co/2ZUyJa6sN5 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) February 7, 2020

Already filled to the gills with bigs Drummond and both Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, here’s the million dollar question: Will Tristan Thompson ask for a buyout?

The answer is no.

“Scoop Tristan isn’t doing a buyout,” someone directly tied to Tristan Thompson told me via text message this evening.

“He’s staying put.”

Yesterday afternoon, when Drummond arrived it was believed amongst some in Cleveland that Thompson wouldn’t stay in Cleveland and that Thompson and his agent, Rich Paul would ask for a buyout. It was believed that the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and the Miami Heat would be suitors for Thompson’s service.

That won’t be the case.

Thompson, 28, has spent his entire career in Cleveland. The Canadian-born big man was the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and is currently averaging 11.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest for the 13-39 Cavs.

“I’m ready for whatever position Coach puts me in to be myself and however I can help this team win some more ball. That’s all that matters to me,” Thompson said earlier today.

“I don’t really get in to that whole trade deadline stuff. At the end of the day, it’s out of your control, all you can do is come in every day and punch the clock in and be ready to go to work.

“I’m happy to be here today. Koby got another great big, one of the top centers in the league, so that’s going to help our team a lot. He FaceTimed me and Kev yesterday afternoon, so we are happy for ’Dre to get here.”

Thompson’s name rang like Sunday bells at 12 O’Clock before the NBA’s trading deadline yesterday at 3 PM ET.

The Los Angeles Clippers were believed to have interest in the former Texas Long Horn product, as were the Houston Rockets who currently lack a traditional big man.

For those keeping score at home: The Boston Celtics were also believed to be one of the teams interested in the former NBA champion, but they were unable to pull off a trade before the 3 p.m. ET deadline yesterday.

The Cavs will test their new big man experiment before the NBA All Star break when they host the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Sunday. The Cavs will then take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and will resume play with road games against the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat.