Ex-Rams RB Todd Gurley Prefers to Join Falcons: Report

Todd Gurley has hit the free agency market and reportedly prefers to join the Miami Dolphins or head back to his homeland and play for the Atlanta Falcons. As a former Georgia Bulldog, Gurley would make the city very, very happy and fill any empty seats if he were to sign with the Falcons.

The Los Angeles Rams decided to release Gurley on Thursday. Prior to their decision, they had spent “weeks” trying to trade him, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Letting Gurley go saves the Rams $10.5 million in guaranteed salary in 2020.

My understanding is among two of Todd Gurley's desirable destinations recently has been Atlanta and Miami, per source; though the #Dolphins just brought in Jordan Howard. However, we'll see now, how other potential options open up for Gurley, or how the market reacts. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 19, 2020

The Dolphins signed ex-Eagles running back Jordan Howard to a two-year, $10 million contract and filled that void in their roster. Gurley is viewed by some to still be a better catch than Howard at this point.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The OG Todd Gurley

Gurley played five seasons with the Rams and was two years into a four-year, $57.5 million extension.

The Rams drafted Gurley as their first-round No.10 pick in the 2015 draft. Gurley had come out of Georgia that same class as teammates Aaron Murray, QB, and tight end Arthur Lynch who’s careers in the NFL didn’t last long.

It was long before Gurley became a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro selection. He had a breakout season in 2017, leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns that season with 13, rushing for a total of 1,305 yards.

In 2018, he did that same thing and led the league once again in rushing touchdowns with 17 and 1,251 rushing yards. He was a key component to the Rams making the Super Bowl where they lost to Tom Brady and the Patriots. He was named All-Pro again that season.

2019 was a bad year for Gurley after developing arthritis in his knee. He had the lowest number of carries and had only 857 rushing yards. But he still managed to score 12 touchdowns.

Falcons Let Go of RB

The running back positions isn’t necessarily the position the Falcons are focused on filling first, but this could be an incredible opportunity for them.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told ESPN last month that the possible decision to let Freemon go wasn’t about “loving” him but all about the salary cap.

Releasing Freeman freed up nearly $3.5 million and a $6 million dead cap for the team to work with through free agency and trade.

The Falcons decided to let Devonta Freeman go after his disappointing 2019 performance. As of 2019, Freeman has rushed for a total of 3,972 yards averaging 4.2 rushing yards per game. He’s made 32 touchdowns in the NFL with 2,015 receiving yards and 257 receptions.

Right now they have Brian Hill at tailback who still has a lot to prove. However, the Falcons placed him on an original-round tender, restricted free agent. This means the Falcons would receive a fifth-round pick in compensation for Hill. The smart move will be to keep Hill in Atlanta for an affordable $2 million and continue to develop him…under Gurley.

The Rams cutting Gurley makes him a more desirable option with little cost to sign him and he’s already leaning towards Atlanta, it could be easy to get him. At his best, Gurley could turn the Falcons 7-9 season around single-handedly.

READ NEXT: Redskins Pick Up Ex-Falcons Guard in Free Agency