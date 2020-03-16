Falcons Agree to a 3-year, $12 Million Contract Extension With Run Stopper

The Falcons announced on Sunday that they have extended defensive tackle Tyeler Davison’s contract to three more years.

The Falcons really, really need to step up their defense this year if they want to win games and stay in Atlanta, including the coaches. Locking in Davison is a good idea.

We have agreed to terms with Tyeler Davison on a three-year extension. 📝 – https://t.co/IEGf8rb9Xw pic.twitter.com/NiiVx5cXtS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 15, 2020

Tyeler Davison's 3-year extension with the Falcons is worth $12 million with $4.5 guaranteed I'm told . He made $895,000 on a one-year contract with the team last year after coming over from New Orleans. https://t.co/n5g07KoPQw — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) March 15, 2020 Davison joined the Falcons in the 2019 offseason after spending his first four years with the New Orlean Saints. Davison's NFL Career Davison, 27, was drafted out of Fresno State by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round (154th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. The pick used to select him was acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in a trade that sent Ben Grubbs to Kansas City. Davison finished his rookie season with 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks. When Davison came to Atlanta, he started 12 games and played in all 16 regular-season games. At the end of the 2019 season, he recorded 55 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and was one of just nine Falcons in 2019 to record a sack. According to Pro Football Focus, Davison ranked as the fourth-best defensive player for the Falcons. He also ranked the second-best run defender. Grady Jarrett ranked No. 1. He registered a 67.5 total defensive grade and a 68.8 run defense grade according to PFF. He recorded a total of 10 QB hurries which ranked him at the sixth-most among Falcons defensive players and he ranked fifth with 22 run stops. Davison comes at a quality price for a quality player and no doubt he will help carry the Falcons defense this year.

Quality Price for Quality Player

An earlier report from ESPN’s Vaughn McClure said that Davison’s contract is worth $12 Million.

With the Falcons tight salary cap, Davison is affordable and well worth it. $12 million is not a bad deal at all for an excellent run stopper.

The Falcons also signed a defensive end Steven Means to a one-year deal last week.

Davison will join Means on his return to Atlanta where they’ll both be working alongside solid run defenders like Grady Jarrett, Takk McKinley, and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner. As far as the NFL Draft goes this year, the Falcons can spend their cap towards pass rushers on the defensive side of the spectrum.

Updated Free Agency List

The Falcons have made a few decisions to their unrestricted free agent list, but still have a lot of decisions to make.

Vic Beasley (The Falcons will not pursue contract talks with Beasley when the new league year begins)

Jack Crawford

Matt Bosher

Adrian Clayborn

Kemal Ishmael

J.J. Wilcox

Steven Means (The Falcons agree to one-year deal)

Kenjon Barner

Tyeler Davison (The Falcons agree to three-year deal)

Justin Hardy

Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Keith Smith (The Falcons agree to three-year deal)

John Cyprien

Austin Hooper (The Falcons will let Hooper hit the market)

Ra’Shede Hageman

De’Vondre Campbell (The Falcons will let Campbell hit the market)

Sharrod Neasman

Wes Schweitzer (The Falcons will let Schweitzer hit the market)

Matt Simms

Jamar Taylor

Michael Bennett

