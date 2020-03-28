Former Browns QB Predicts Benching for Baker Mayfield

Despite inking veteran Case Keenum to a deal in free agency, the Cleveland Browns have made it pretty clear that they are 100 percent committed to the development of quarterback and former first overall pick Baker Mayfield.

However, former Pro Bowler and Browns quarterback Jake Delhomme sees a situation where the Browns could bench Mayfield in favor of Keenum if things are not going as planned with the massive amount of talent Cleveland has on the offensive side of the ball.

“They need better quarterback play in Cleveland,” Delhomme told The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio. “There’s just no other way of saying it.

“They have a lot of talent on that football team. Certainly we know the two wideouts, and then signing (Austin) Hooper to go with (David) Njoku)…They’re a very talented, talented football team. So, better quarterback play, you’ll see better results.”

Delhomme started four games near the end of his career with the Browns, going 2-2 in those games. He tossed two touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Delhomme: Don’t be Surprised if Mayfield is Benched

Mayfield had a massive first season, setting the rookie touchdown record with 27 in just 13 starts. But after garnering some MVP hype for his second NFL season, Mayfield finished the year with 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%).

Delhomme said the presence of Keenum might be enough for the Browns’ new regime to pull the trigger on a QB switch.

“Don’t be surprised if you see Case Keenum come November if Baker struggles,” Delhomme said. “I don’t think they’ll be afraid in the least bit to put in Case. Baker wasn’t drafted by this regime that has taken over. If he plays well, great, I’m happy for him. But if he struggles, don’t be (surprised if Keenum) takes over.”

Keenum Knows ‘Role’ With Browns

The team is reportedly 100 percent behind Mayfield according to cleveland.com, but signing a capable veteran like Keenum turns up the heat a little on the former Heisman winner.

The Browns will be Keenum’s fifth team in five seasons. He played most recently for the Washington Redskins, starting eight games before the reins were handed over to Dwayne Haskins. Keenum went 1-7 in his starts, passing for 1,707 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Keenum started 30 games over his previous two seasons before landing in Washington with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. In 2017, he went 11-3 with Minnesota, helping lead the team to the NFC championship game.

Keenum, however, made it clear that he understands what he’s in Cleveland for, and that’s to bring a veteran voice to the QB room. While he will be ready to play, he understands that Mayfield is the unquestioned starter, for now.

“Baker reached out as soon as the news broke, which really meant a lot to me,” Keenum said, per cleveland.com. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him for what he’s done on the field and off the field, too. First and foremost, I know my role coming in. That’s another great positive for me. I’m going to be ready to play. I feel like I’ve played at a high level for the last three years.”

Delhomme did say that he believes Mayfield can succeed, but having a backup like Keenum who will be ready and knows head coach Kevin Stefanski’s system doesn’t hurt.

“Keenum is a pro who’s going to be preparing and knows this system,” Delhomme said. “So Baker is going to have every opportunity to work for it, and I’m anxious to see him succeed. I hope he does.”

READ NEXT: Lakers Star LeBron James Expresses Concern About His Body