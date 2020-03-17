Tom Brady Out: Celtics, Boston Athletes React to QB Leaving Patriots

By now, you’ve probably heard the news: Tom Brady says he is leaving the New England Patriots.

The announcement, which he first made on Instagram, sent shockwaves around the sports world. It had been largely speculated since last season that Brady’s time in Gillette Stadium was soon coming to an end, but the legendary quarterback made it official with a thoughtfully written social media post.

Shortly after Brady made his announcement, reactions started pouring in from around the Boston sports universe. Boston Celtic Jayson Tatum, who many on Twitter are now dubbing the new “king of Boston” during Brady’s departure, took to Twitter with a brief homage to the QB’s legacy, while guard Marcus Smart responded to a meme suggesting he take Brady’s spot.

Brady’s longtime teammate and friend Julian Edelman reacted with a short yet heartwarming message. The star wide receiver had been on a fierce campaign to try and convince Brady to stay in New England, even creating merchandise and enlisting help from the Celtics locker room.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick released his own statement regarding the news of his beloved quarterback hitting the road.

“Tom and I will always have a great relationship built on love, admiration, respect, and appreciation,” he said.

#Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s statement as Tom Brady announces he’s leaving New England. pic.twitter.com/kdLCtHIKaq — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) March 17, 2020

Who Is to Blame for Brady’s Departure?

While many may believe otherwise, it was apparently not Belichick or Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s decision to part ways with the 42-year-old. Kraft reported told ESPN’s Mike Reiss that it was Brady who initiated it Monday evening.

Kraft then reportedly went on to tell NFL Network’s Michael Giardi “if Tom wanted to remain a Patriot, we would have had a deal.”

Robert Kraft told me "if Tom wanted to remain a Patriot, we would have had a deal." Said Brady believes it was best to turn the page and start a new chapter of his life in football and beyond. #Patriots @nflnetwork — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 17, 2020

Where Could Brady Be Headed?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly the top two teams that have shown the most interest in Brady at the beginning of free agency. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Bucs have already offered Brady a new contract worth at least $30 million.

Michael Irvin joined ESPN’s ‘First Take’ Tuesday to say the Chargers are “putting everything on the table to get Tom Brady.”

"[The Chargers] are putting everything on the table to get Tom Brady." —@michaelirvin88 pic.twitter.com/2unihyQ4BU — First Take (@FirstTake) March 17, 2020

The Indianapolis Colts were also linked to Brady prior to free agency, but they are “not a fit” for Brady, according to Ed Werder of ESPN.

“Despite appearing to be an ideal fit, I’m told the #Colts are not in the market for Tom Brady. It appears Philip Rivers a better possibility,” Werder said in a tweet.