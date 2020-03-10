Will Tom Brady Stay? Julian Edelman Enlists Help From Celtics on ‘Campaign Trail’

With Tom Brady’s future with the Patriots still uncertain, teammate Julian Edelman has made it his mission to try and convince the GOAT quarterback to stay in New England.

During Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz, the star wide receiver tried to enlist some help from the Boston Celtics by leaving ‘Stay! Tom 2020’ T-shirts in each player’s locker.

“Campaign trail is moving right along…” Edelman wrote in an Instagram post showing the T-shirts, which also read “A quarterback you can trust” with a red, white, and blue goat on the sleeve. The shirts are also for sale on his website.

This isn’t the first time Edelman has put his creativity to work. Last month, he tweeted a photoshopped image of himself in the iconic boombox scene from the movie ‘Say Anything’ with the caption ‘Baby come back.’

Communication is Sparse Between Brady and the Pats

Brady officially becomes a free agent on March 18, and it has been reported that the Patriots have not had much communication with the QB recently. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Pats could be waiting for Brady to explain what he wants in a new deal.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently expressed his plan to stay out of the negotiation process and leave it entirely up to head coach Bill Belichick.

Where Could Brady End Up?

When Brady does enter free agency and begin testing the waters, there are plenty of teams that could be vying for his attention. As a California native, the Los Angeles Chargers could be a good fit for the 42-year-old who is *near* retirement.

Then there are the Tennessee Titans, who, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, believe they have a good chance of landing the future Hall-of-Famer.

All in all, what was once a sure thing in Gillette Stadium has turned into a complete guessing game.