Chase Daniel Hilariously Tweets Excitement to Join Lions

The Detroit Lions ended up losing a big game on Thanksgiving Day of 2018 to the Chicago Bears, and a big reason why was backup quarterback Chase Daniel.

Daniel, thrust into the starting role that day, managed to have an efficient afternoon in leading the Bears to a huge win. He threw 2 touchdowns and went off the Ford Field turf a winner. Now, just a few short years later, Daniel will return to Ford Field, but this time as a member of the team he defeated.

After reaching an agreement to join the Lions, Daniel hopped on Twitter to thank the Bears and their fans for the last few seasons, but admitted he was excited to come to the Lions, due in part to the fact that he really enjoys playing at Ford Field.

Words can’t describe how incredibly grateful my family is for our time in Chicago. We loved the city with all our hearts but it’s time for a new adventure in Detroit!!! We can’t wait to get to work!! #OnePride P.S. I really like playing at Ford Field!!! pic.twitter.com/da66GtSpxX — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) March 17, 2020

It’s a spot on tweet that many will love. Surely, no Lions fans will forget what Daniel did in 2018, and have to be happy he’s on their side now.

Lions Reached Agreement With Chase Daniel

The Lions reached an agreement with quarterback Chase Daniel, formally of the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Lions will pay Daniel $13.05 million on a 3 year contract in order to come to Detroit.

Former Bears' QB Chase Daniel, who beat the Detroit on Thanksgiving Day last season, reached agreement with the Lions today on a three-year, $13.05 million deal that includes a voidable clause, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Adding Daniel seemingly solves Detroit’s need for a backup quarterback heading into 2020. The Lions relied on Jeff Driskel to back up Matthew Stafford, and when Driskel went down, the team had to turn to third stringer David Blough. The results, predictably, weren’t that great for the Lions.

Enter Daniel, who can give the Lions some much needed insurance and security behind Stafford for the next few seasons.

Chase Daniel’s Career Statistics

After playing college football at Missouri, Daniel came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2009. His first stop was with the Washington Redkins, and from there, he moved onto the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. In his career, the 33 year old Daniel has put up 7 touchdowns, 1,430 yards and made a total of 5 career starts. He’s been more known as a backup than anything else.

With the Bears, Daniel has made his biggest impact. He beat the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in 2018 when Mitch Trubisky couldn’t play, and seemingly, that’s just the type of game the Lions could ask him to win in the absence of their quarterback moving forward.

Matthew Stafford’s Injury Healed

The goal this offseason was to get Stafford completely well. As of a few weeks ago, it appears that goal has been achieved according to Kelly Stafford. Buried in a more important Instagram update, Stafford said that her husband’s back, which had been troubling him since the middle of the season, has been healthy since January. That’s according to what he was told by doctors.

In an Instagram post about her pregnancy, Kelly Stafford also said that in January, Matthew Stafford was told his back is completely healed. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 2, 2020

Stafford, of course, missed most of the second half of Detroit’s season with the injury, and the Lions effectively shut him down for the rest of the year to their detriment, as they finished a miserable 3-12-1. That patience, though, will pay off if the team gets Stafford back healthy in 2020, which is now the expectation.

While trade rumors have swirled in recent weeks, it doesn’t seem realistic to expect the team to move on from Stafford if they are convinced he is completely healthy. Stafford himself is said to desire staying long-term in Detroit.

Matthew Stafford’s Injury

Listed on the report with a hip and back ailment, Stafford picked up the back injury while playing the Oakland Raiders. The hip trouble had been lingering since the Kansas City game, but Stafford had found a way to play through the pain of that, and actually looked better on the injury report in the weeks after. The back injury limited him in practice most of the week leading up to the Chicago game, casting doubt on whether he’d actually play. Reports in the hours before hinted Stafford could be in trouble, and the decision was quickly made to sit him down on Sunday morning ahead of the game against the Bears.

Late during the 2018 season, Stafford dealt with broken bones in his back as well and played through the pain, and the back injury in consecutive seasons has become a troubling trend for the quarterback. With the Lions depending on Stafford in not just the present but the future, they will have to hope the signal caller doesn’t see another similar injury.

For now, it sounds as if Stafford is a full go for the Lions in 2020. Daniel comes into the mix to back him up just in case any complications arise.

Clearly, he’s excited to be in the mix.

