Colby Covington Shreds 50 Cent for Avoiding Fight Challenge

One of the most controversial fighters in the UFC, No. 2 ranked welterweight Colby “Chaos” Covington, has his eyes set on rapper 50 Cent once again. Covington originally called him out in early February after taking issue with the rapper. The beef started when 50 Cent posted on Instagram, blasting the fighter for comments that he made while building up his fight against UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 245.

In the February call out, Covington said, “[50 Cent] says ‘Oh, I got shot nine times.’ If he got shot one time by me, he wouldn’t get back up. 50 Cent’s a little b**ch. [He] came out after the fight, and he was talking mad crap on me. He was just saying all this stuff about me, talking all this smack.”

He also challenged the rapper to a celebrity boxing match, saying that he would tie one hand behind his back and put $1 million of his own money up. However, 50 Cent has not responded to Chaos’ comments or challenge.

Covington Takes Aim at 50 Cent Once Again

On March 16, Chaos appeared on an ESPN Instagram live chat with Ariel Helwani. Covington was speaking to the journalist about potentially filling in and fighting on this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 171 against Tyron Woodley. During the discussion, Chaos brought up 50 Cent.

“What’s up with 50 Cent?” He said. “He’s out hiding man. He’s out here talking, trolling me on the internet but you know he was trolling me before the coronavirus affected the world. So you know he’s went quiet ever since and let’s be honest 50 Cent. You ain’t gonna catch corona you just gonna catch these hands, b**ch.”

Helwani asked Covington if anything happened between him and the rapper since issuing the challenge, or if 50 Cent has reached out to him privately or publicly.

Chaos answered, “Nah privately he went silent, publicly he went silent too. I know all the fans and all the people have been on him saying ‘hey where’s all that s**t you talk.'”

He continued, “You talk the talk, let’s see you walk the walk. You know that’s what separates me from everybody else in America right now. Everyone’s talking the talk no one’s walking the walk, I’m ready to walk the walk Ariel.”

Heavy reached out to 50 Cent’s management for his response on the boxing challenge, but has not yet heard back.

Covington Is Eyeing a Fight Against Tyron Woodley This Weekend

This past weekend, UFC president Dana White that March 21’s UFC Fight Night 171 was moving from London to an undetermined location after the U.S. imposed travel restrictions from the U.K. White confirmed that it is likely the location will be in the United States.

Because of the change in location, main event fighter Leon Edwards, who is from England, had to pull out of the welterweight fight against Tyron Woodley. However, Covington took to Twitter on Sunday to insert his name as a replacement.

He tweeted:

Word on the street is @LeonScott is out. The @ufc and America need a hero. Who wants see America’s Champ put the #MAGA cape on and beat the fuck out of @twooodley live on @ESPN next week for your entertainment and my own personal pleasure? 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 15, 2020

Chaos’ tweet reads, “Word on the street is [Leon Edwards] is out. The [UFC] and America need a hero. Who wants see America’s Champ put the [MAGA] cape on and beat the f**k out of [Tyron Woodley] live on [ESPN] next week for your entertainment and my own personal pleasure?”

America’s Champ has let the @ufc know he’s available to #KAG and slap the shit out of @twooodley live on @espn for the people! Someone let Tyrone know. That dip shit has me blocked on all platforms because my words “hurt his precious little feelings.” 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 15, 2020

Covington’s tweet reads, “America’s Champ has let the [UFC] know he’s available to [keep America great] and slap the s**t out of [Tyron Woodley] live on [ESPN] for the people! Someone let Tyrone know. That dip s**t has me blocked on all platforms because my words “hurt his precious little feelings.”

