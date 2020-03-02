Floyd Mayweather Offers Way for Deontay Wilder to Beat Fury

After losing his highly-anticipated rematch to Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury, Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder is enacting his rematch clause, and their third fight is likely to place in July 2020.

TMZ posted a video of Mayweather speaking at an event in Manchester, and the undefeated boxer was asked if he thought Wilder would win the rematch against Fury. And Mayweather responded, “If I train him. If I train him, I can teach him how to win.”

After Wilder’s loss to Fury on February 22, Mayweather took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message:

His Instagram caption reads, “Win, Lose or Draw…. Deontay, [The Bronze Bomber], is our brother that has accomplished many triumphs and as a community we should all uplift and support him throughout it all. No matter what, you’re still a winner in my eyes, King!”

The Bronze Bomber was dominated by Tyson Fury in their second fight, losing via seventh-round TKO. From pillar to post, he was hit with countless significant punches from the Gypsy King, and dropped multiple times in the bout, leading to Wilder’s corner throwing in the towel.

