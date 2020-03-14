Lakers Make Big Move to Support Workers During NBA Suspension: Report

While the world reacts to the outbreak of COVID-19, many workers are being greatly affected by the shutting down of major operations. The NBA suspended their season and while players and higher-ups should be fine, lower-level employees and stadium workers could get hit hard by the lack of work. Fortunately, many players and teams have come out and offered to help pay workers during the absence of games.

Count the Los Angeles Lakers and other teams that play at the Staples Center among those that are paying their staff during the suspension in action, according to Kyle Goon and Mirjam Swanson of the OC Register:

The Lakers, Clippers, Kings and AEG are finalizing details of a plan that would compensate the hundreds of part-time and contract workers who staff Staples Center’s biggest events. It’s a measure that could help allay concerns that the most vulnerable workers will keep a steady income during NBA, NHL and event shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That’s a big move by the Los Angeles teams during this time as many rely on those jobs to make ends meet.

Game-Night Employees Will Also Be Compensated

Not only will the Staples Center staff get paid, but many others also will see compensation coming their way, per Goon and Swanson:

The Lakers and Clippers have also told game-night employees that they will continue to compensate them through the NBA hiatus. This includes employees such as team statisticians, announcers and dance teams. Both franchises have asked employees to work from home if possible.

Depending how long this hiatus goes, moves like this could really make a difference for many families. Staples Center also made a massive donation:

On Friday afternoon, Staples Center donated 7,000 pounds of food that would have been wasted because of the lack of events. Donations were made to both The Midnight Mission and the L.A. Mission Men’s Center, both located in downtown Los Angeles.

Though the Los Angeles teams didn’t react to the news as quickly as some other teams, there’s nothing wrong with waiting until you figure out the best plan of action.

When Could the NBA Return?

As of now, the NBA is planning on taking the next 30 days to halt games. However, basketball could be gone for longer than that. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a lead scientist behind the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, things likely won’t get back to normal for at least eight weeks. If Fauci is correct, that would mean the NBA would likely be on suspension for around two months.

There’s always the possibility that things get back under control rather quickly and perhaps the NBA goes on to play games without any fans and extreme precaution. It’s still very early in the stages of this outbreak, so it’s hard to know exactly what could happen in the future. Either way, the NBA won’t rush this decision now that play has halted. While this current NBA season is in doubt, the idea appears to be to continue the season once the pandemic is under control.

