Patriots to Sign Former Packers FB Dan Vitale: Report

Since the beginning of the week, the New England Patriots have already lost a half dozen free agents to teams now coached by Bill Belichick proteges. Not to mention QB Tom Brady has now officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The organization has been mostly quiet on the free agent front with only two signing to show for to date – former Arizona Cardinals WR Demiere Byrd and Buccaneers DT Beau Allen.

It appears New England is set to make another addition on offense, this time addressing the fullback position. According to NESN reporter Meredith Gorman, the Patriots are close to a deal with former Green Bay Packers FB Dan Vitale.

Hearing that the Patriots are close to an agreement with former Packer FB Dan Vitale, per source. #Patriots — Meredith Gorman (@MereGorman) March 20, 2020

As Providence Journal beat writer Mark Daniels points out, this move could be an indication of the team’s outlook for long-time fullback James Develin, who spent nearly the entire 2019 season on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Vitale is a veteran fullback for four NFL seasons. He played in 15 games for the Packers last year, catching seven passes for 97 yards. Patriots had a lot of interest in Vitale before the 2016 draft. This could be a sign the Pats are worried about James Develin https://t.co/3VKRWuyPoJ — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 20, 2020

Vitale originally entered the league as a sixth-round pick (No. 197 overall) of the Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft. Tampa Bay waived the now-26-year-old prior to the start of the regular season. He returned to the Bucs practice squad almost immediately following a week-long stint with the Buffalo Bills.

Vitale was later claimed by the Cleveland Browns where the 6’0,” 239-pounder played 24 games (9 starts) during the 2016-17 seasons. The fifth-year pro was later signed to the Packers practice squad after being cut midway through the 2018 regular season. Over the past two seasons, Vitale saw action in 20 games for Green Bay, including 15 in 2019. For his career, the Northwestern alum has been featured as more of a receiving threat than traditional fullbacks, totaling 15 receptions for 145 yards.

