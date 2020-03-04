Raiders to Meet With Sleeper Quarterback Prospect: Report

Whether or not the Las Vegas Raiders decide to keep Derek Carr as the starter in 2020, the team will probably bring in some new talent into the quarterback room. Mike Glennon and DeShone Kizer aren’t likely to return so the team could look to free agency and the draft to address the position. Some have suggested the Raiders are going to take a quarterback in the first or third round, but if they’re confident in Carr, they could grab one later.

If Las Vegas skips on taking a quarterback early on, James Morgan out of Florida International is a player to keep an eye on. According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are among teams that will meet with or work out the quarterback.

New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders all making plans to meet with or work out Florida International quarterback James Morgan following the combine, according to league sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 2, 2020

Morgan Impressed at the Combine

James Morgan wasn’t a hot name coming into the Combine. His numbers in college weren’t amazing and he spent five years playing for both Bowling Green and Florida International. It’s very easy to believe that he could have hit his ceiling already. Here’s what NFL.com had to say about Morgan:

It’s easy to tell that the Green Bay native favors quarterbacks like Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers when you watch his tape. Unfortunately, while he has similar zip to the Packer legends, he’s nowhere near as accurate and lacks any semblance of touch. Morgan is very capable of making impressive throws to all areas of the field, but his violent release and inconsistent footwork hinder functional ball placement and accuracy. His lack of pocket mobility and instincts make him too easy for defensive coordinators to assault with a variety of blitz packages. He’s a tough guy with a big arm and the 2018 tape is the one to watch, but QB3 may be his ceiling.

That might not be the strongest player summary, but he put on a good show at the 2020 East-West Shrine Game and showed off decent athletism for a man of his size at the Combine. He may have a pretty low ceiling but could be a day 3 option for the Raiders in the draft.

Other QB Prospects to Keep an Eye On

While there’s buzz growing around Morgan, he may not be exactly what Jon Gruden would be looking for as a backup quarterback. The coach has said that he wants Derek Carr to make more plays with his feet. While Carr is actually a very athletic quarterback (he ran a 4.69 40-yard dash at his Combine), he would much prefer to make plays with his arms than his legs. The same goes for Tom Brady, who the Raiders have reported interest in. If the idea is to have either Brady or Carr be the starter in 2020, then the team needs to add someone who can make plays with their feet.

The biggest name to watch is Jalen Hurts. He’s one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the current draft class and the Raiders reportedly like him a lot. Jordan Love has been mentioned a lot when talking about Las Vegas, but it still seems doubtful the team uses a first-round pick on him. Another name to keep an eye on is Hawaii’s Cole McDonald, who ran an even faster 40-yard dash time than Hurts with a 4.58. He’ll likely be available on day 3 if the Raiders decide to hold off on addressing the position until much later.

