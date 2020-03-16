Raiders Linked to Former First-Round Pick WR in Free Agency: Report

NFL free agency is underway and the Las Vegas Raiders have been linked to a number of big names. While the team is expected to make a splash or two, they’ll also be targeting some smaller names. One player to keep an eye on is New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the Raiders are among the teams that have shown interest in him.

Just got off the phone with impending FA WR Phillip Dorsett. He told me, teams showing preliminary interest in him include the #NYJ, #SEA, #LAC, #SF, #LVR. He said, "I just want to come in and have a great opportunity to play and showcase how I can really flourish as a player." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2020

Dorsett came into the NFL as a first-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts but has never lived up to his draft status. His career-high in receiving yards came in 2016 when he accumulated 528. Dorsett’s most recent stint with the Patriots wasn’t very prolific as he only put 397 receiving yards in 2019. Considering he’s been able to work with two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history in Andrew Luck and Tom Brady, it’s safe to say that he’ll never turn into a 1,000 yards a year wide receiver.

However, the Raiders have shown that they like to take chances on players who never lived up to their draft status. They traded for wide receiver Zay Jones last season, who was a second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills previously. Perhaps the Raiders want to take a similar chance on Dorsett. If anything, he’ll be incredibly cheap and has plenty of NFL experience. Plus, he’s a Super Bowl champion and it’s always good to have those types of players on the roster.

Raiders Appear to Like Robby Anderson

The Raiders don’t seem likely to spend too much money on offense considering their many holes on defense. The team’s biggest need on the offensive side of the ball is at wide receiver and the market is very lean this year. The only notable name that the Raiders could show interest in is New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson. His numbers over the years aren’t particularly impressive, but he’s one of the better options in a weak free agent pool.

He’s going to get overpaid and the Raiders could be the team give him the money he wants. They reportedly were interested in trading for him during the season, but now they wouldn’t have to give anything up to get him. Anderson said he wants to stay with the Jets, so it remains to be seen what will happens with him.

