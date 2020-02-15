Raiders Free Agency: Robby Anderson’s Asking Price Reportedly Revealed

With free agency closing in, the Las Vegas Raiders figure to be players in the wide receiver market. One name that the team has been linked to since all the way back at the 2019 trade deadline is New York Jets wide receivers Robby Anderson. The Raiders weren’t able to pull off a move for him during the season, but they’ll get a second crack at him this offseason.

Anderson would fit in nicely as a solid number two wide receiver. However, if the Raiders want him, it’s going to cost. According to The Atheltic’s Connor Hughes, Anderson is expecting a big payday this offseason:

“It seems highly unlikely wideout Robby Anderson is back with the Jets in 2020. He said towards the end of the year that he won’t take a hometown discount and wants to hit free agency to see his worth. The Jets would love to retain him on a deal similar to the one signed by Miami’s DeVante Parker (4 years, $40 million). That’s just not going to happen. Multiple league sources believe Anderson will receive a contract worth an average anywhere from $13 to $15 million annually. That’s a price the Jets just won’t go to.”

That’s a lot of money for a wide receiver who has never passed 1,000 yards in a season. Granted, the Jets haven’t had the most reliable quarterback situations since he joined the team, between $13 and $15 million is a lot of cheddar. The Raiders have a lot of money to spare and a big need at wide receiver. That said, the team should pass if that’s what Anderson is expecting to get.

The Raiders Already Have a No. 2 WR

The Raiders already have a number two wide receiver who was overpaid in 2019 named Tyrell Williams. The team already guaranteed his contact for 2020, so he’s not going anywhere. Williams was a more productive player than Anderson when he got his contract. He was hampered with injuries in 2019 but could turn things around in 2020. However, the Raiders cannot invest over $20 million a season in two number two wide receivers.

It would be one thing if Anderson had better numbers, but his numbers in 2019 weren’t much better than Hunter Renfrow’s and he played in three more games. Now, if his price goes down, Las Vegas should consider going after him. He’d be a very strong third option behind Williams and whoever the Raiders pickup to be the number one guy.

Raiders Should Wait Until the Draft to Address WR

The free agent and trade market this year doesn’t yield many strong wide receiver number one options. A.J. Green is probably the most notable player, but he missed all of 2019 thanks to injury. Amari Cooper is another big name, but he’s not going back to the Raiders for obvious reasons. Luckily, the 2020 NFL Draft is loaded with wide receiver talent.

With the Raiders’ first pick at number 12, they could be in a position to draft a wide receiver who could start right away. Whether it’s CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs, Las Vegas is going to take a strong look at taking a wide receiver early. That will be there best shot at landing a true number one wide receiver this offseason.

