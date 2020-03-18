Raiders Put Original-Round Tender on Free Agent OL: Report

Lost in all the commotion of the big signings the Las Vegas Raiders made in free agency was that they’re likely bringing back one of their backup offensive linemen. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are using an original-round tender on David Sharpe.

— The #Raiders put an original round RFA tender (fourth round) on OL David Sharpe. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Sharpe was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in 2017, so if another team wants to sign him, they’d have to give Las Vegas a fourth-round pick in return. That’s a high price, so it’s probable that Sharpe returns to the silver and black. That’s a good thing as he proved to be a decent backup for Trent Brown when he had to sit due to injury. He’s a good depth player to have, especially with the injuries the Raiders had on the offensive line last year.

Are the Raiders Set on the Offensive Line?

Heading into free agency, the Raiders had quite a few holes to fill. The offensive line isn’t among the position groups that need to be addressed. They have arguably the best center in the NFL in Rodney Hudson and they locked him with a big contract extension before last season. Trent Brown is among the best right tackles in the league and he’s not going anywhere. The Raiders handed an extension to Richie Incognito early this offseason and left tackle Kolton Miller improved quite a bit in 2019.

The biggest question mark is right guard Gabe Jackson, who is rumored to be available on the trade market. He’s a really good player and is one of the longest-tenured Raiders, but he suffered a nasty injury before the start of last season and didn’t appear to fully recover. The biggest thing working against him is that he’s making a ton of money and the Raiders could want to spend that money elsewhere. Denzelle Good played well in relief of Jackson last season and he’s a lot cheaper. When healthy, Jackson is a Pro Bowl-level player and the Raiders should take that into account before they send him away.

Raiders Still Looking for CB Help

The Raiders have had a strong free agency so far as they’ve addressed a number of their biggest needs. Linebacker was once a major weakness for their team, but now it could be argued that it’s one of their strengths. They also addressed a need at safety and backup quarterback. However, they still have yet to make a move at one of their biggest needs.

The Raiders made a run at cornerback Byron Jones, but he landed with the Miami Dolphins. He was clearly their top target at the position but didn’t want to overpay. Many other top cornerbacks are already off the market, so the Raiders have fewer options. Keep an eye on Chris Harris Jr. as the team is rumored to have an interest and he has yet to strike a deal. Though he’s in his 30s, he still should have some strong years left in the tank and would be a good fit for the Raiders.

