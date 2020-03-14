Simone Biles Rips USA Gymnastics In Birthday Tweet

Simone Biles, the decorated Olympic gymnastics champion was celebrating turning 23 on March 14, and USA Gymnastic’s official Twitter account sent out a message saying, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history!”

Biles saw the message and her reply quickly went viral. She retweeted their message, which included a video clip of one Biles’ floor routines and said, “how about you amaze me and do the right thing… have an independent investigation.”

how about you amaze me and do the right thing… have an independent investigation https://t.co/58Gc9QUk76 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 14, 2020

It was a fierce clap back from the athlete who brought America home five medals during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, four of which were gold. In 2020, Biles continued to be absolutely dominant in competition and has racked up a total of 30 Olympic and World Championship titles. She is the most decorated gymnast in American history.

However, it’s things that are happening outside the gym which is bothering Biles, and she hasn’t been shy in voicing her opinion regarding the USA Gymnastics organization. While Biles has heart set on making the USA Gymnastics Team going to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, she continues to bravely speak out as one of convicted child molester Dr. Larry Nassar‘s victims and is highly critical of how the scandal is being handled.

Simone Biles Speaks Out On Proposed USA Gymnastics Settlement, Tokyo, More | TODAYWith the Tokyo Olympics just five months away, gymnast Simone Biles is training hard. But she took time to talk with NBC’s Stephanie Gosk about the proposed USA Gymnastics settlement to victims of Larry Nassar, her sponsored campaign for body positivity among women, and more. » Subscribe to TODAY: http://on.today.com/SubscribeToTODAY » Watch the latest from TODAY: http://bit.ly/LatestTODAY About: TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive TODAY archival footage & our original web series. Connect with TODAY Online! Visit TODAY's Website: http://on.today.com/ReadTODAY Find TODAY on Facebook: http://on.today.com/LikeTODAY Follow TODAY on Twitter: http://on.today.com/FollowTODAY Follow TODAY on Instagram: http://on.today.com/InstaTODAY Follow TODAY on Pinterest: http://on.today.com/PinTODAY #TokyoOlympics #SimoneBiles #TodayShow Simone Biles Speaks Out On Proposed USA Gymnastics Settlement, Tokyo, More | TODAY 2020-03-04T16:00:00.000Z

In an interview with Today, Biles said of USA Gymnastics, “It’s a tough subject to talk about, so it’s easier to tweet about it and let people know that I do care. But I think they just need to do what they say in some of their tweets that they release and to do an independent investigation.”

In response, USAG and the United States Olympic Committee told NBC, “They are committed to the safety of all athletes. and will work with Nassar’s victims to receive justice.” Nassar, former Michigan State University and Team USA’s doctor, is currently serving a prison sentence of 60 years for child pornography and up to 175 years for molesting 7 girls during his tenure.

During Nassar’s trial, he was accused of molesting over 265 girls. Taking the stand to testify, over 150 of his alleged victims confronted the disgraced doctor

Biles Continues To Make History In Gymnastics With Two Insane New Moves

Simone Biles Debuts New Double Double Beam Dismount | Champions Series Presented By XfinitySimone Biles is the first person in history to perform a double-double dismount on the balance beam in competition. Watch her full beam routine from U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Mo. part of Team USA Champions Series presented by Xfinity. 2019-08-10T03:40:42.000Z

Leading up to the Summer Games, Biles is ready to debut two signature skills which are named after herself. In August, during the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, she made history as the first gymnast to land a double-double beam dismount during competition.

One day later, Biles shocked fan by making history again. On August 19, Biles became the first woman to execute and land triple-double during her floor exercise.

RESPECT THAT, BOW DOWN 👑 @Simone_Biles keeps making history! First woman to land a triple double in competition on floor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zvDO83RW9U — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2019

READ NEXT: Clare Crawley’s Perfect Clap Back to Juan Pablo’s ‘Bachelorette’ Shade