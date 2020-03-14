Clare Crawley’s Perfect Clap Back to Juan Pablo’s ‘Bachelorette’ Shade

Clare Crawley’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette might be delayed due to coronavirus, but the 38-year-old hairstylist is still the franchise’s next leading lady, and she still does not have time for ex-boyfriend Juan Pablo Galavis.

On Saturday, the former soccer player tweeted, “I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s…” to which Crawley responded, “And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness…”

Twitter users were quick to come to Clare’s defense. One person commented to Juan Pablo, “I knew you’d have some sort of jealous petty response to this,” to which he replied, “Jealous? I just see it FASCINATION…” Following even more continuous backlash from his comments on Clare’s cast, Juan Pablo backtracked a bit. He tweeted, “Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare…”

Clare Tells Juan Pablo Off – The BachelorClare sticks it to Juan Pablo. #Bachelor20 2016-02-02T22:37:23.000Z

Juan Pablo is generally known as the worst Bachelor of all time, although, Peter Weber definitely gave him a run for his money. During his cycle, Crawley was his runner-up contestant, and their dramatic break-up became one of Season 18’s most talked-about moments. Now, six years later, much to Juan Pablo’s chagrin, it’s since again gone viral since Clare was crowned with the The Bachelorette title in 2020.

Why Juan Pablo is TRENDING right now after 6 YEARS? Picture courtesy @AleBedoya17 pic.twitter.com/8a3KTTCTNV — Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) March 11, 2020

Juan Pablo Galavis married model Osmariel Villalobos in 2017. She’s a former Miss Earth Venezuela, and Juan Pablo, who shares daughter Camila with ex-girlfriend Carla Rodriguez, is hoping to have more children.

Talking to US Weekly in March 2019 Juan Pablo said of expanding his family, “I am trying to find a way to trick [her] into getting pregnant. I want to have more children.”

Wanting to trick someone into getting pregnant sounds exactly like something Juan Pablo would find funny. It appears he’s still the stand-up guy he was back in 2014.

Chris Harrison Opens Up About Coronavirus Postponing Clare Crawley’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B9sbq_CgubV/?igshid=311mtinuqcsa

On March 13, production of The Bachelorette Season 16 was officially postponed while the COVID-19 pandemic spreads throughout the world. Warner Bros., which producers the long-running ABC reality dating series issued the following statement:

“With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts, and crews remains our top priority.”

Host Chris Harrison announced via Instagram that production has been delayed for a minimum of two weeks. Harrison said, “It wasn’t just the right thing to do, it was the only thing to do.”

Clare was scheduled to film the limo entrance meet-and-greets on Friday, the same day President Trump officially announced the United States was in a state of “national emergency” due to the pandemic spread of coronavirus.

