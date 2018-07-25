Larry Nassar attacked in prison

Larry Nassar was allegedly attacked in prison by another inmate and injured, according to his attorney via TMZ. According to documents filed by his public defender, Nassar was assaulted within a few hours of being released into the general prison population.

Nassar is currently serving 40-175 years in prison for sexually assaulting and molesting 265 women and girls during his time as a doctor for the Michigan State University and Team USA gymnastics.

Now, Nassar’s attorney, Jacqueline McCann is blaming the judge of his criminal case for supposedly inciting the violence that was inflicted upon Nassar at the Arizona penitentiary where he currently resides.

TMZ reports that in the court documents, McCann writes, “Unfortunately, Judge Aquilina’s comments and conducting of the sentencing proceeding appeared to encourage this type of behavior.”

McCann is currently appealing for a move to a different prison for Nassar.

According to the court documents, McCann is also asking that Nassar be re-sentenced by a different judge, claiming that Judge Rosemarie Aquilina had “decided to impose the maximum sentence allowed before the sentence hearing even started.”

McCann also referenced Judge Aquilina’s powerful statement to Nassar at the sentencing: “I just signed your death warrant.”

As part of her full remarks, Judge Aquilina said to Nassar, “Sir, I hope that — sir. I hope you are shaken to your core. Your victims are clearly shaken to their core. And I know there are still some who ask are you broken because you got caught. First let me address counsel. I agree with your words in regard to no one should blame defense counsel and vigilante crimes are not tolerated. So, I hope that no one will do anything untoward against counsel, their children, their families, their firms, their cars, whatever. Crime plus crime solves absolutely nothing. Please respect their job. (unintelligible) The Sixth Amendment does guarantee each defendant the right to counsel. It doesn’t matter what the defendant has done. They have the right to counsel.”