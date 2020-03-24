Tom Brady’s Instagram Might Lead Antonio Brown to Buccaneers Says Analyst

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Tom Brady is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is the team’s starting quarterback.
A six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, Brady has only played on one team. One of his favorite targets was current NFL free agent, Antonio Brown.
Will the two reunite? “The reality is that I may not go where he goes if he goes anywhere,” Antonio Brown told me last month.
“Tom Brady is still the GOAT and I have a lot of respect for him.”
Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, NFL Network’s Nate Burleson weighed in on the matter. “I feel like the League has forgiven him,” Burleson told me.
“Plus the League also loves superstars. So Antonio, he’s one of those individuals that if he would just have tightened up the stuff that he was going through – I think that we’ll see him in the League more sooner than later. Obviously he has been through a whirlwind and I’m talking about personally. A lot of turmoil, issues that he bought upon himself. But if you look at him, he’s working out every day, he’s doing a lot of stuff with kids, he proposed to the mother of his children; so he’s mended that relationship and I feel like when guys are going through things on such a grand scale in front of the world, you gotta work from the inside out. Initially Antonio Brown was trying to put on a show for the world – everything that was going on with Oakland, and the helmet, and the lingering effects…he was on a stage and he was just performing his life in front of people that really don’t care for him. They just want you to dance. It’s like you’re on a talent show. As soon as you stop dancing, they’ll disregard you. So I think working inside out is what he’s doing. He’s fixing himself and he’s mending that relationship with his wife-to-be; which is important because she’s the mother of his kids, and I do think he’ll have the chance to play again. The leash is a little bit shorter, but what makes me think that’s a possibility is that tweet that came out a month ago when Antonio Brown was on his apology tour, reaching out to all these different organizations ‘I’m sorry, my bad, I was trippin’…and then Tom put a heart emoji under one of his tweets. And I was like, ‘Hold wait a minute. And on top of that, people forget through six degrees of separation Bruce Arians was one of his coaches in Pittsburgh.”