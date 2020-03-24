Tom Brady’s Instagram Might Lead Antonio Brown to Buccaneers Says Analyst

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Tom Brady is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is the team’s starting quarterback.

A six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, Brady has only played on one team. One of his favorite targets was current NFL free agent, Antonio Brown.

Will the two reunite? “The reality is that I may not go where he goes if he goes anywhere,” Antonio Brown told me last month.

“Tom Brady is still the GOAT and I have a lot of respect for him.”

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, NFL Network’s Nate Burleson weighed in on the matter. “I feel like the League has forgiven him,” Burleson told me.