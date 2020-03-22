Tyson Fury Responds to Massive Scandal Allegations

It has been over a week since a claim was made that threatens Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury’s career. On March 14, it was reported by the Daily Mail that Fury’s team bribed a farmer named Martin Carefoot to say that he supplied the boxer wild boar meat in 2015.

In 2015, both the Gypsy King and his cousin Hughie Fury, who is also a professional boxer, tested positive for elevated nandrolone levels. Both men blamed their failed tests on eating wild, non-castrated boar. The UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) agency investigated the failed test in 2017 and gave the cousins a backdated two-year ban. Tyson Fury’s 2015 win over Christian Hammer was disqualified but his 2015 victory over Wladimir Klitschko was not touched.

As per the Daily Mail report, Carefoot made three allegations. The farmer said that he was asked to lie about selling the wild boar meat to Tyson and Hughie in 2015. Carefoot also claimed that he signed two witness statements in 2017 that confirmed he supplied the meat to Fury’s team, and that he was told he would be paid £25,000 for his testimony — Carefoot apparently never received the payment.

Since these allegations were made, the Daily Mail reported that UKAD has opened up an investigation into this matter, and if the agency finds that the Gypsy King tampered with the investigation, he could be slapped with an eight-year ban.

Tyson Fury Believes Carefoot’s Claims Are a ‘Load of Rubbish’

Even though the Gypsy King has been active on social media, he has not mentioned Carefoot’s allegations.

Fury’s co-promoter, Frank Warren, revealed in a column that he received a letter from Carefoot last September stating these claims. Warren, who was not representing Fury at the time of this case, asked the Gypsy King about the letter. Fury said that he didn’t know Carefoot.

After the Daily Mail published Carefoot’s claims, Warren said that he talked to Fury. The co-promoter said that Fury is “not bothered about it at all. He just thinks it’s a load of rubbish and it’s a lie. That’s it, that’s where he’s at.”

Warren has also stated that he has no knowledge of UKAD opening up an investigation, despite the reports.

When asked if Fury was upset with these allegations during an interview with Metro, Warren said, “Yes he was, he’s said he’s never spoken to that bloke and has no idea who he is.”

