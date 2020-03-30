Massive Welterweight Stars Angling for UFC 249 Showdowns

When UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shockingly announced he was stuck in Russia on Monday without a way to cross the border to get to his UFC 249 main event battle against Tony Ferguson on Apr. 18, several of the other top athletes in the UFC began publically lobbying for the opportunity. But now it seems four of the best 170-pound UFC welterweights would also like to get in on the action.

Per MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, both UFC champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have indicated they’d be willing to climb inside the Octagon to face each other next month at UFC 249.

That same outlet suggests former champion Tyron Woodley and former interim champion Colby Covington would also like to compete against each other at UFC 249.

It’s not clear if both huge fights could be considered for UFC 249 now that Nurmagomedov’s fight against Ferguson is seemingly off. It’s also not clear whether Ferguson will continue to compete at UFC 249 against a different opponent.

Regardless, adding Usman-Masvidal or Woodley-Covington to UFC 249 next month would be a massive win for UFC president Dana White right now.

And somehow adding both amazing fights to the upcoming pay-per-view card that suddenly needs a main event?

On such short notice during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic?

That would be a miracle.

