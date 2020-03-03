UFC ‘Champ Champ’ Demands Historic Double Fight Night

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo didn’t waste any time in trolling the entire flyweight division over the weekend after Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Joseph Benavidez for the vacant flyweight title at UFC Norfolk on Saturday night.

Because Figueiredo had missed the 125-pound flyweight limit the day prior, Cejudo’s vacated flyweight UFC title remained vacant and the UFC’s last double champ Cejudo let the world know that was the case by posting a picture of himself on social media holding both belts.

But Cejudo wasn’t done trolling the 125 pounders in the UFC. According to TMZ Sports, the UFC’s fourth ever athlete to simultaneously hold titles in two different weight divisions seriously wants to fight for both titles at UFC 250 on May 9 in San Paulo, Brazil.

“I would like to get (Deiveson Figueiredo) and Jose Aldo on the same night,” Cejudo said per TMZ Sports. “Co-main event and main event! Allow me to make history!”

Cejudo-Aldo already headlines UFC 250. Apparently, if Cejudo gets his way, he’ll also be fighting on his own undercard against Figueiredo to reclaim the flyweight title.

Cejudo Simply Promoting UFC 250

While Cejudo bragged that he was “the only fighter in human history to defend my belt on the couch”, the reality of the situation is that Cejudo only holds the UFC bantamweight title right now.

Sure, the former “champ champ” accomplished was the last fighter to accomplish the amazing feat when he defeated Marlon Moraes for the vacant UFC bantamweight championship at UFC 238 in June 2019, but he’s since moved on to ply the trade as the bantamweight champion.

Still, Cejudo, 33, is one of the best UFC superstars when it comes to self-promotion. He might not garner the same level of fan support as some of his more beloved peers in the sport, but he certainly knows how to draw attention to himself.

Moreover, Cejudo is one of the top operators in the Octagon on fight night. He won the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics in freestyle wrestling and has gone on to become one of the most decorated fighters in the UFC.

Huge Fights Loom for Cejudo

Cejudo isn’t likely to get his double fight night wish for UFC 250, but his upcoming bout against Aldo is an excellent opportunity for the champion to garner a huge win over a legendary former featherweight champion. Aldo is coming off a loss, but he got the gig against Cejudo because Dana White believes judges should have given him the nod against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245.

Additionally, Cejudo has been clamoring for another big jump up in weight to face UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The latter has his own fight to worry about right now against former champion Max Holloway in a presumed rematch, but Cejudo vs. Volkanovski might turn out to be one of the UFC’s next huge superfights should both men retain their titles.

