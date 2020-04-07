Cam Newton: Coronavirus Delaying New Contract

Cam Newton remains without a new team after his split with the Carolina Panthers.

Newton’s prolonged unemployment has been a product of many factors, including the coronavirus pandemic, which has taken away the ability to have NFL medical teams evaluate him.

“It’s so much possibility for me right now, but the fact that this corona situation has hit, I’m not a person to blame or do any of that things, man, it’s business,” Newton told Chris Paul on Instagram Live (h/t Pro Football Talk). “But at the same time, I think I have been affected in a lot of ways, and it’s just [unfortunate], but yeah, at the end of the day, man, I’m going to let the ball play how it play, man, and go from there.”

The franchise signed Teddy Bridgewater to a lucrative deal weeks ago and announced that Newton could seek his own trade. Shortly thereafter, the team released him.

“I’m a fish out of water. I’ve never not known anything other than the Carolina Panthers, and now it’s like I want God to direct my path and put me in a position where I can thrive and be myself. But on top of that, it’s still [about] becoming better,” Newton said.

Newton added that he’s been meditating every morning for the first time in his life and it’s been a positive experience. The soon-to-be 31-year-old said he has really taken the time to become “stronger mentally, physically and spiritually.”

Panthers Would Have Been Better With Newton?

As we previously relayed, Newton would still help the Panthers win games next season with the franchise projected to win one less game without Newton compared to what they would have with the former MVP on the squad.

Newton struggled with injuries over the past two seasons. Foot surgery limited him to just two games played in 2019 and he wasn’t sharp in those contests, compiling zero touchdowns and one interception while completing 56.2 percent of his passes.

It’s been a while since Newton, who will turn 31 in May, has been in MVP form. He won the award back in 2015 during a 15-1 run that saw the team make the Super Bowl. He had some success in 2017, leading the team to the playoffs, though his 59.1% completion percentage that season left much to be desired.

Best Landing Spot for Newton?

There aren’t many starting quarterback slots available. Early in free agency, veteran QBs like Philip Rivers and Nick Foles, found new homes but Newton has yet to find a fit among his limited options.

Miami is without an established starting quarterback, though the franchise is expected to draft a quarterback with one of their first-rounders and hand over the team to that prospect. The Chargers are also expected to draft a QB, though Newton could serve as a bridge in Los Angeles.

The Patriots are dealing with turnover at the starting quarterback slot for the first time this Millenium and Newton would help them attempt to move on from Tom Brady. Jacksonville is another team, though they seem content with Gardner Minshew.

Newton may have to wait until after the NFL Draft later this month to find a new team to call his.