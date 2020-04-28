Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu Among Chiefs to Sounds off on Dustin Colquitt’s Release

Chiefs Kingdom woke up to shocking news Tuesday morning when two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl winner Dustin Colquitt said goodbye to the team via an emotional Instagram post. What most originally thought was a retirement message was later confirmed to be the opposite: After 15 years with the Kansas City Chiefs, they were releasing him.

Dustin has been an invaluable member of our team and, more importantly, has been a shining role model and champion in our community over the last 15 years. From all of #ChiefsKingdom, thank you Dustin! We wish you nothing but continued success! — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 28, 2020

Not my terms…this is tough — Dustin Colquitt (@dustincolquitt2) April 28, 2020

Cheetah Tweets: ‘Thanks, Pal.’ Other Teammates Say Goodbye

Naturally, tributes started pouring in for Colquitt, who has witnessed a multitude of turnover in his tenure with the team. Among players who publicly tweeted their gratitude for the 37-year-old was wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who says the veteran taught him “a lot” in the locker room.

Kicker Harrison Butker penned a lengthy post shouting Colquitt’s praises and accompanied several photos in a tweet referring to his former colleague as his “brother.”

Safety Tyrann Mathieu said it was an “honor sharing the locker room with him.”

It was an honor sharing the locker room with him!! Wishing him much love ❤️ & More Success 💛 https://t.co/n2da0QYekg — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 28, 2020

Sophomore wideout Mecole Hardman only needed one word to describe his reaction:

Seems like everyone has a story about Colquitt’s kind demeanor and positive impact on the community, which is just a testament to how dedicated he was to Kansas City fans on and off the court.

I loved bringing people down on the field -they deserve to be on that field just as much as I got the opportunity to be…Could have become a dad of six that day- almost took her home with me ….what a cutie….y’all know what I mean https://t.co/DiLZg7fI9Z — Dustin Colquitt (@dustincolquitt2) April 28, 2020

A standup guy who after 15 years of dedication, finally earned his ring.

Andy Reid: ‘Dustin Is One of the Greatest Chiefs of All-Time’

Head coach Andy Reid was a part of the Colquitt appreciation tour, joining general manager Brett Veach and owner Clark Hunt with a statement of his own, via the Chiefs‘ official website:

“Dustin is one of the greatest Chiefs of all-time and I’m grateful I had the opportunity to coach him these past seven years. The longevity of his career here in Kansas City shows you just how consistently he has performed at a high level. Beyond his impact on the field, he was a great teammate and leader. I will always be a huge Dustin Colquitt fan.”

Here’s what Veach had to say:

“I have a great deal of respect and admiration for Dustin and the incredible career he was able to put together here in Kansas City. When you have a player that special, and someone who has meant so much to our team and community for so long, it makes these decisions really hard. I certainly enjoyed our time together here and wish him the best as he moves forward.”

Finally, Mr. Hunt himself:

“My family and I are immensely grateful for the contributions Dustin and his family have made to the Chiefs over the last 15 years. Dustin has cemented his place as one of the greatest punters in the history of the NFL. In addition to his exceptional play on the field, Dustin has been an invaluable member of the Kansas City community, and his dedication and generosity improved the lives of countless families throughout Chiefs Kingdom. Dustin consistently represented himself, the Chiefs and the Kansas City community with integrity and class, and he will always be a member of the Chiefs family.”

Without a doubt, Kansas City fans will be watching with excitement for Colquit’s next moves.