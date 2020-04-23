Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher Is ‘So Excited’ for NFL Draft

Before Joe Burrow became a household name, and before the former LSU quarterback was even in consideration for becoming the No.1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, the 23-year-old has had the support of his longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher.

All eyes will be on the future NFL superstar on April 23, when the NFL Draft kicks off for its first-ever virtual ceremony. Due to the pandemic spread of coronavirus, the annual event originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be live-streamed from prospective players’ homes.

While NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will still be calling out the 2020 NFL Draft picks, he will be doing so from his house in New York. And Burrow, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will be listening for his name while at his parents’ house in Athens, Ohio.

Burrow’s family will obviously be by his side on Draft Day, but due to coronavirus, Olivia may not be able to join her boyfriend in person. However, she doesn’t live far away. Olivia is based in Columbus, Ohio, according to her LinkedIn profile, which is little over an hour from the Burrow family home.

The couple has been together since he was a quarterback for Ohio State, where she graduated from in 2019. After making the relationship becoming Instagram official on August 31, 2017, Olivia has been a continuous cheerleader for her man both on social and in person at games.

A few hours before the NFL Draft officially started, Olivia shared a special message for Burrow on Instagram, including a full carousel of throwback photos and videos from their years together.

“Tonight a new chapter starts! Thankful to be by your side Joe and to be a part of the past three seasons. I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a

lifetime,” she wrote.

Will Olivia Move to Cincinnati After Burrow Gets Picked Up By the Bengals?

While being the No. 1 overall draft pick is incredibly exciting, the mystery as to which team Burrow will be joining is no mystery. The Cincinnati Bengals will wait to officially announce Burrow as their first pick once the time clock starts ticking on Thursday night, but it’s pretty much a done deal that the franchise will be scooping up the superstar quarterback in the first round.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor told ESPN on Wednesday, “We feel very comfortable with him as a prospect. We talked to a lot of guys but certainly formed a really good relationship with Joe and been really impressed with everything we’ve seen from him.”

While long-distance relationships can be especially tough for NFL rookies after relocating to a new city, in this case, Burrow will be staying in Ohio, which is super convenient for the couple. Olivia doesn’t seem to be worried. On Wednesday, she was playfully making fun of her All-Star boyfriend after beating him in Word Victory.

Posting a screenshot on her Instagram stories, “These things are about to be the best thing to happen to me and the worse thing to happen to joe, ” she wrote. “Btw he’s beaten me 64 times in word hunt so my mocking victory response is well earned and overdue.”

