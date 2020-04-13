Jon Jones & Israel Adesanya Exchange Heated Insults [LOOK]

Two UFC champions are at it again. Light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones and middleweight champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya have exchanged insults many times over the last year, and a global pandemic didn’t stop them from doing it again.

On Sunday, both men lobbed barbs at the other champ. The trash talk was started by Israel Adesanya when he tweeted to Jones early Sunday morning:

Hey pussy you still there… @JonnyBones — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 12, 2020

His tweet reads: “Hey p**sy you still there…[Jon Jones].”

Sunday night, Jones finally responded. He tweeted:

😩Wasting all that good oxygen. Someone wake this bitch up and change his tampon https://t.co/HX8OBng6bp pic.twitter.com/ou3thWWPV6 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 13, 2020

His tweet reads, “Wasting all that good oxygen. Someone wake this b**ch up and change his tampon.”

The light heavyweight champion wasn’t finished there. Bones was interacting with his followers on Facebook Sunday night, and a few of them commented about The Last Stylebender. One fan tweeted, “Jon is in Izzy’s head,” and Bones replied, “Bad, it’s funny how many people are blind to it. I just sit back and laugh.” Here is the tweet:

Bad, it’s funny how many people are blind to it. I just sit back and laugh https://t.co/RZDbVOgi8y — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 13, 2020

The same fan then responded, “I’ve noticed that he just brings you up out of nowhere.” Bones said, “Every other time I Google my name I see something else he’s said about me. I’m sure people have been telling him he reminds them of me his whole career. I never even knew who this dude was.” Below is the tweet:

Every other time I Google my name I see something else hes said about me. I’m sure people have been telling him he reminds them of me his whole career. I never even knew who this dude was. https://t.co/RAEeLCl3bW — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 13, 2020

The Two Champions Are on a Collison Course for a Super Fight

The Last Stylebender has made it very clear that he wants to fight the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, Jones. Adesanya has called out Jones many times, and the middleweight king has lobbied for a 2021 fight against the light heavyweight champ.

Adesanya wants a few more fights under his belt in the promotion before he moves up weight classes and takes on Jones. With the UFC postponing its events indefinitely, it’s unclear what that means for Adesanya’s timetable and how it will affect the potential Jones fight.

Both Champions Defended Their Belts Just Before COVID-19 Halted the UFC

On April 9, UFC president Dana White confirmed that all events, including April 18’s UFC 249, were postponed. In an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, he said, “Today we got a call from the highest level you can go at Disney and the highest level of ESPN. The powers to be there asked me to stand down and not do this event next Saturday.”

Both Jones and Adesanya defended their titles earlier in 2020. Jones fought Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on February 8. The two fought to a razor-close decision, with Bones getting his hand raised.

On March 7, The Last Stylebender took on Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero at UFC 248. The action in the bout was minimal, with each fighter landing very few strikes. But in the end, Adesanya got the victory, winning the match by unanimous decision.

Because of COVID-19, it’s unclear when the two fighters will defend their belts next.

