Derek Carr Makes Bold Claim About Raiders, Sends Message to Critics

Since Jon Gruden took over the Raiders, Derek Carr’s job status has consistently been questioned by many. Considering his numbers haven’t reached the same level they did in 2016, it’s reasonable to wonder if that season was a fluke. That said, Carr has been unreasonably criticized for a long time now. He used to clap back at the doubters, but he’s grown now and has his eyes squarely on the prize.

Appreciate you!! Don't care anymore about the noise. I really use to care a lot about making everybody happy bro. That's over. I don't need any new friends in this football thing. I'm here to win and plan on doing so with my teammates this year! https://t.co/PZmgWs2tXR — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 10, 2020

It’s a very promising sign that Carr’s skin has thickened. That should only help his play on the field. Carr hasn’t been perfect over the last few years, but he’s still proven to be a top-20 quarterback in the NFL. If the Raiders nail the draft and give him some wide receiver talent, he could be surrounded by the most talent of his career. He could be in for a really big season if everything falls into place.

Carr’s ‘Loves’ Raiders More Than Anyone

Carr has always made it clear that he bleeds silver and black. The quarterback was born in Fresno and went to college less than three hours away from the Raiders’ stadium and grew up a fan of the team. He stressed the importance of getting them back to the playoffs and also claimed that he loves the Raiders more than anyone.

Always been here bro don't let people fool you. We just need to get back in the playoffs and make a run! Energy/ mentality/ work is always here. I love this team more than ANYONE I've never done anything but give my heart for this place! We are coming back!! Have to!!! https://t.co/T5taoRNvjZ — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 10, 2020

Those are exciting words from Carr as Raider fans want nothing more than to get back to the playoffs. Few players are as dedicated to a team as fiercely as Carr has been dedicated to the Raiders. However, he’s not universally loved by the fan base. The only way the narrative about him is going to change is if he wins some more games. No, not every loss is his fault, but quarterbacks will always get criticized the most when a team loses. 2020 will be a crucial year for the veteran.

Carr Has yet to Play a Playoff Game

It’s been six years in the NFL for Carr and he’s started all but two regular-season games for the team. Unfortunately, he’s never actually played in a playoff game. In 2016, he led the team to 12 wins and almost won the MVP, but the season was lost after he broke his leg in Week 16. The Raiders ended up getting blown out by the Houston Texans in their first playoff game since 2002.

That’s gotta sting for Carr as he hasn’t been able to get the team back to legit playoff contention since. He did help keep the Raiders in the playoff race until Week 17 of last season, but the team failed to make it happen.

Carr will now head into 2020 with a top-notch offensive line, Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller. Give him CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs and he now has a corps of some of the most exciting playmakers in the NFL. The team also upgraded their defense. The Raiders are in the best position they’ve been in since 2016. It’s time for Carr to seize the opportunity and prove that he’s among the best quarterbacks in the league.

