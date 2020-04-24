Telling Details Revealed on Raiders-Jaguars Trade Talks, GM Chimes In

Based on rumors that started circulating on Wednesday night, it seemed like there was a really good shot a trade between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars for Yannick Ngakoue was close to happening. However, nothing happened and it appears Jacksonville was asking for too much compensation and the Raiders weren’t willing to let go of one of their first-round picks.

The first round of NFL Draft passed on Thursday and it doesn’t appear any momentum was gained. According to Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell, his team never received any offers for the former Pro Bowler.

“I think [Ngakoue’s] options are very limited at this point in time,” said Caldwell, per NFL Network Mike Garafolo. “We’ll welcome him back with open arms when he’s ready to come back, and we look forward to it.”

It doesn’t sound like Ngakoue is going to get his way. The Jaguars proved to be very hard-headed back when Jalen Ramsey wanted to be traded. They aren’t about to give up their most consistent pass rusher on the cheap.

Is Jacksonville Ngakoue’s Only Option?

It’s looking like Ngakoue has seriously hurt his trade value with some of his latest antics. Getting into a Twitter fight with Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan was a seriously bad call on his part. If it wasn’t for the fact that he wants a big contract and he’s hurting his image, he would definitely be worth a first-round pick. This whole ordeal has been out of character for Ngakoue as he’s typically been thought of as a high-character player.

“He is a tremendous player, tremendous person,” Caldwell said. “He’s always been first class in everything he’s done here, in the locker room and through his time here, the first four years of his contract. Obviously, he feels like things have not gone the way he wanted.

“In some aspects he may have a point, but we put our best foot forward not once but twice, and I hope he sees the light that Jacksonville is a good spot and it could at the end of the day be his only option.”

Ngakoue’s options are dwindling. He’s only 25 and if he were to sign his franchise tag tender, he’d make $17.8 million in 2020. That’s not a bad chunk of change.

Any Chance the Raiders Pull off a Trade?

The Jaguars don’t seem very interested in trading Ngakoue unless somebody gives them an offer they can’t refuse. One or two of the Raiders’ third-round picks probably won’t be enough for them. Jacksonville doesn’t have a lot of leverage considering how hard Ngakoue has been pushing to get out and the fact he needs a new contract. They probably were never realistically going to get a first-round pick for him.

Also, the Raiders were always a questionable trade partner. While they could definitely use somebody who brings the type of consistent pass rush that Ngakoue brings, they also have invested heavily in defensive ends over the last couple of seasons. Unless the Jaguars get desperate and are willing to take a day two draft pick, Ngakoue will probably be staying put for the time being.

