Ravens Sign Veteran Linebacker Prior to NFL Draft: Report

The Baltimore Ravens are getting ready to attack the 2020 NFL Draft, but before they do, they made another veteran addition to the team.

Over the weekend, the Ravens signed linebacker Jake Ryan to a contract. Ryan is a 5 year veteran of the league, and is a linebacker who can play a role all across the field. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was the first to report the team adding Ryan.

The #Ravens have agreed to a one-year with LB Jake Ryan, pending a physical, source said. A #Jaguars LB last year, Ryan was a consistent starter with the #Packers before that. Some depth before the draft. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2020

It’s a reported 1 year contract with Ryan after an injury riddled 2019 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars led to his release. Ryan spent the first 4 seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers, a spot he was pretty productive early in his career. Providing Ryan can get back to health, it’s likely that this could be a move that pays off for the team.

Jake Ryan Stats

Ryan has 213 tackles and 1 sack during his NFL career thus far. He was a 2015 fourth round pick of the Packers out of Michigan, a spot where he was first team All-Big Ten in 2014. After his time in Green Bay, he signed in Jacksonville, but saw injuries dampen his impact in 2019.

Known for his aggressive motor, Ryan is a player who doesn’t slow down and that should figure to make him a great fit for the Ravens and their aggressive defense.

Ravens Interviewed Top Linebacker Talents

Most fans want to see the team go after a linebacker early in the NFL Draft. The addition of Ryan isn’t likely to change that. So far, the team has casted their interview net in that direction in recent days. The team already sat down with Patrick Queen virtually.

Queen has been a very productive player during his time in college with 131 tackles, 4 sacks and 1 interception to go with 17.5 tackles for loss. Obviously, the Ravens need to look for help defensively, and Queen is a player who could be in play late in the first round when the Ravens pick, even as Schrager admits that possibility might be getting slim.

A player who could be in the team’s wheelhouse? Alabama’s Terrell Lewis, another interview target of the team. Potentially, the Ravens could like Lewis in either the late first round or at some point in the second if he slides, although he’s seen plenty of interest leading into the draft.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as DeCosta hints. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Continuing to add defensive backs and keep the right players in house could be a huge benefit to the team moving forward that helps them continue to cultivate a championship roster. So far, that’s been the move for the Ravens this offseason.

Perhaps adding a linebacker would help matters as well. That’s likely to be on the menu for the team in the draft when things get going even as Ryan comes into the mix.

