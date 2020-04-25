Highlights of Redskins’ Explosive Swiss Army Knife Draft Pick

The Washington Redskins had a major needs on the offensive side of the ball entering the draft and they took a step toward solving their woes with the No. 66 pick. The Skins selected Antonio Gibson out of Memphis.

Highlights of Draft Pick Antonio Gibson

Gibson is an explosive wide receiver who can also line up in the backfield.

Gibson will give Dwayne Haskins someone else to throw to, as the 2019 No. 15 overall pick has to show the front office that he is the right man for the job long-term. Haskins doesn’t have the greatest job security, definitely not as much as fellow sophomores Kyler Murray (Arizona) and Daniel Jones (New York).

The Redskins didn’t own a second-round selection after trading it away to the Colts, which is part of the reason they couldn’t draft a quarterback high in the draft. Washington sent the pick to Indianapolis along with a 2019 second-rounder during last season’s draft. The Skins were able to move up into the back-half of the first round to select Montez Sweat as a result of the deal.

Washington Looking for More Picks

The Redskins continue to shop LT Trent Williams. The Minnesota Vikings made a trade offer for the 7-time Pro Bowler. Washington was offered a day three pick for Williams, though that was not enough to get a deal done.

Minnesota didn’t select a tackle on day one of the draft despite having two first-round picks. The franchise chose WR Justin Jefferson with the No. 22 selection and traded back from No. 25, selecting CB Jeff Gladney with the No. 30 pick.

The 49ers are believed to have interest in Williams. Kyle Shanahan previously coached Williams while he was in Washington.

Washington may be running out of teams that need the 31-year-old left tackle. The Bucs, Jets, and Browns—all teams that had interest in trading for Williams—selected a blindside blocker in the first-round of the draft.

The Redskins have allowed Williams the right to seek a trade for quite some time. However, the big man’s representatives believed the team wasn’t negotiating with other squads in “good faith.”

“Despite its knowledge of the irreconcilable differences, Washington was unable (or unwilling to negotiate a trade of Williams.” his agent said. “The team then gave Williams and his representatives the right to seek trading partners. Williams’ representatives provided the team with trading options, but the Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith, and, in fact, have given inconsistent demands on what it wants in return for a trade.”

With Washington having the opportunity to land a pick on draft night, I’d guess that they will be realistic about trading Williams.

In 2018, Williams was elite. He allowed just one sack and his quarterbacks were hit all of nine times. He’s in the final season of a contract that will pay him $12.5M and he’d be a clear upgrade for many prospective teams, including the Vikings.

