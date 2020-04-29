NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Gave Up Salary Amid Coronavirus

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell volunteered to reduce his salary to $0 amid the coronavirus pandemic weeks ago.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Wednesday afternoon.

Goodell’s Salary Change

Goodell’s base salary is in the range of $20 million. He was set to make up to $40 million per year after he signed a five-year extension in 2017 worth a max of $200 million if he met incentives. Goodell is now receiving $0.

The NFL is also arranging tiered reductions in base salary. It will begin with the pay period ending May 22. The reduction will be 5% for workers up to the manager’s level, 7% for directors, 10% for vice presidents, 12% for senior vice presidents, and 15% for executive vice presidents.

Summary of the Memo Goodell Sent

In a memo sent to league office staffers, Goodell also said no employee earning a base salary of less than $100,000 will be affected by these reductions, and no employee’s salary will be reduced below $100,000 by the reductions.

“We hope that business conditions will improve and permit salaries to be returned to their current levels, although we do not know when that will be possible,” Goodell said.

Goodell also said furloughed employees won’t be paid but will continue to receive health care benefits.

“It is important to remember that a furlough is not a termination,” Goodell wrote. “We do not know how long a furlough will last, but we are hopeful that we will be able to return furloughed employees back to work within a few months.”

Other leagues such as the NBA, NHL, MLS, and MLB have done something similar.

An NFL Draft to Remember—Raising $100 M

If you watched the draft last weekend, then you know it’s one that will be talked about for years and years to come. The draft was supposed to be held in Vegas but was rearranged to a virtual setup amid the outbreak.

Goodell announced that the draft had raised over $100 million in coronavirus relief efforts. The three-day event also had a record-breaking 55 million total viewers, 16 percent higher than 2019.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the efforts and collaboration of our clubs, league personnel, and our partners to conduct an efficient draft and share an unforgettable experience with millions of fans during these uncertain times,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “This draft is the latest chapter in the NFL’s storied history of lifting the spirit of America and unifying people.

“In addition to celebrating the accomplishments of so many talented young men, we were pleased that this unique Draft helped shine a light on today’s true heroes – the health-care workers, first responders, and countless others on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19. We are also grateful to all those who contributed to the NFL family’s fundraising efforts.”

The NFL will be donating the money raised to the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, United Way, Feeding America, and the CDC Foundation. The league will also be auctioning off signed memorabilia, jerseys, and more as part of the fundraiser.

