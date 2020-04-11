Saints’ Sean Payton Subtly Roasts Falcons on Twitter

New Orlean Saints‘ coach Sean Payton didn’t hold back on his tweets this week trolling the Falcons’ new uniforms.

On Wednesday the Falcons unveiled a new uniform design after 17 years. The Falcons’ official Twitter account has been marketing the new design all week.

Payton gave his two sense.

Impressive — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) April 9, 2020

Payton simply replied “Impressive” and it was clearly a joke. But don’t worry Atlanta, a fan stood up for the Falcons chirping at Payton for watching Netflix and eating ice cream fro three days like a bad breakup after the Saints lost in the 2019 postseason.

Falcons Diehard Has Atlanta’s Back

Get back in your bag and provide us some show reviews. pic.twitter.com/HQHRtF8SDv — Shaka in ATLANTA (@thegifgoat) April 9, 2020

Saints’ head coach replied in what looks like jibberish.

2 musts…Oceans

8 and definitely

Tiger King

One other that is

3rd would be HBOs

Houston we have a problem. — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) April 9, 2020

But when you take the first letter of each phrase…

2

8

T

O

3

It says “28 to 3” in reference to when the Falcons blew their lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Houston we DO have a problem because that joke is overrated.

It Wasn’t Matt Ryan’s Fault

Since we are reminiscing on the Falcons losing their shot at a ring, it’s a good time to step in and say it wasn’t all Matt Ryan‘s fault. Although numerous fans tend to blame only Ryan for it, the brutal loss was a team effort.

The Falcons lost in embarrassingly 34-28 to the New England Patriots and nobody can seem to let it go. Ryan had just won the league’s MVP and offensive player of the year award had a chance at getting his first ring.

Except he watched that dream fade away right before his eyes when the Falcons couldn’t find a way to score on their last four possessions of the game. They also managed to only get three first downs in the pivotal fourth quarter.

Ryan tallied six 300-yard passing games and in seven games he scored at least three touchdown passes. At the end of the Super Bowl he finished 17-of-23 passing for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He threw zero interceptions but he was sacked five times and lost a key fumble.

There you have it. What was the offensive line doing? Were they already packing for Disney World?

Falcons Lose Possession Over & Over

There were two possessions that were crucial for the Falcons to score.

The first one happened in the third quarter with two minutes remaining and the Falcons held a 28-9 lead. The Patriots tried an onside kick and Falcons LaRoy Reynold recovered the ball at the Patriots’ 46-yard line. But it was moved to the 41 because Patriots’ kicker Stephen Gostkowski touched the ball before it got to the 10.

Ryan connected with Austin Hooper for 9 yards to open the drive, however, Tevin Coleman lost a yard on the very next play and Jake Matthews had a holding penalty. To top it off, Ryan threw an incompletion and on the third-and-11 he was sacked for a 9-yard loss. The Falcons were forced to punt.

During the other crucial possession, it was the fourth quarter and the Falcons had a 28-20 lead. The ball was on the Patriots’ 22-yard line and the clock had 4 minutes, 40 seconds remaining. The Falcons could have made it a two-score game but Ryan was sacked for a 12-yard loss and Matthews was flagged for holding. The Falcons were forced to punt.

And of course, then Ryan fumbled on a sack.

While Ryan played a role in the loss, you can see he wasn’t the only one. And that’s just offensively.

