Eagles Still Haunted By Missing Out on Super Bowl QB

It’s been nearly a decade since the Eagles missed out on a certain Super Bowl-winning quarterback. The non-move still haunts the franchise.

The six-time Pro Bowl signal-caller in question is named Russell Wilson. He led the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014, including taking home the Lombardi Trophy in 2013. Eight years have passed since Seattle selected him in the third round (75th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. The Eagles were sitting at picks 46 and 59 but chose Mychal Kendricks and Vinny Curry, respectively.

The Eagles have previously lamented about making a mistake by not taking Wilson in the second round. He was the quarterback they wanted to rebuild their franchise around at the time as Michael Vick had already started to regress. No dice, it never happened.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman recently revisited the topic in an interview with NBC10’s John Clark where he described his “vision.” While he wouldn’t name names, due to possible NFL tampering charges, it was clear he had buyer’s remorse. Hence, the reason the Eagles went all-in on Jalen Hurts this year.

So Excited to get to learn from you in Philly !!Let’s get to work ! 💪🏽 https://t.co/QI9IyYR7nd — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) April 25, 2020

“In 2012, we had a vision,” Roseman told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We had a vision that we would draft a quarterback who’s been extremely successful, and I don’t want tampering charges on me, but I think we can understand who that was, and then come back in the fourth round and draft a quarterback who won a world championship for us and go back-to-back. And I feel like we got a little cute. And I don’t know that there’s a big difference between taking the 53rd pick in the draft and taking a pick in the third round if you feel strongly about a guy.”

Howie Roseman on drafting Jalen Hurts “We’re going to make sure in the most important position in sports, we’re covered” “We’ve seen that happen when the confetti fell on our heads. We’ve see that in the 20 years I’ve been with the Eagles where you need depth at every position” pic.twitter.com/4aN0D7TYk9 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 27, 2020

In the end, the Eagles did draft Nick Foles and he eventually — on his second tour of duty with the franchise — led Philly to a Super Bowl victory. So, it kind of worked out.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles GM: Hurts Not Replacing Carson Wentz

The decision to draft Jalen Hurts in the second round rubbed fans the wrong way. Worse yet, it caused speculation that Carson Wentz is on borrowed time in Philly. That’s not the case. Not according to Eagles GM Howie Roseman.

Roseman said it on draft night and he reiterated it on Monday in an interview with the “Jon Marks & Ike Reese Show” on SportsRadio 94WIP. Hurts is not Wentz’s replacement and the team isn’t looking for one.

“We’re not looking for Carson’s replacement,” Roseman told the radio station. “We just feel like this is the most important position in sports and we think this player has something to him. I feel like I have two jobs. My job is to do everything I can to make Carson Wentz successful.

“We’ve got so much invested in him. I’ve also got a responsibility to the organization. I’ve got a responsibility that’s different than just this year. … I’ve gotta make sure I’m protecting my team. It’s hard not to be short-sighted. I’m gonna do everything possible to make sure that we’re protected.”

Doug Pederson Vouches for Wentz (Again)

Eagles brass made the media rounds on Monday to do a bit of damage control regarding the Jalen Hurts’ pick. First, it was GM Howie Roseman doubling down on the franchise’s commitment to Carson Wentz.

Then, the head coach towed the same company line. The Eagles intend to win another Super Bowl championship with No. 11.

“Carson understands, and I wanted him to know, that he’s our starter, he’s the face of the Philadelphia Eagles, he’s the franchise,” Doug Pederson told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He is the guy that’s going to take us back, hopefully, one day, back to the Super Bowl, and get back to that championship level. So I wanted him to understand that first.”

Doug Pederson: “Carson Wentz is the franchise QB and the face of the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s going to lead us back to, hopefully, the Super Bowl and bring more championships to this city”#FlyEaglesFly #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/JD24X0DRR1 — Bryce Zielinski (@zbryce21) April 27, 2020

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!