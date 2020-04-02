Todd Gurley Has Hilarious Response to Von Miller’s April Fool’s Prank

April 1st or April Fool’s Day was essentially canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. But that didn’t stop Denver Bronco’s all-star linebacker Von Miller from being a prankster.

Atlanta Falcon’s new addition at running back, Todd Gurley didn’t partake in the shenanigans but he did have a hilarious response to Von Miller’s joke.

The 31-year-old, eight-time Pro Bowl champ shared a fake graphic on Instagram April 1st announcing he was being released by the Broncos.

Gurley, who knew it was a joke commented on his post throwing shade at his former home with the Los Angeles Rams.

“I was going to do the same thing this year but I [got] released two weeks ago,” Gurley commented on Miller’s Instagram post.

Look at Todd Gurley’s comment to Von’s April Fools post 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3TZHyolLza — Zach Bye (@byesline) April 2, 2020

Releasing Miller would have come as a huge shock to Broncos fans. He’s made his mark in Denver winning a Super Bowl in 2015-2016 and signing a six-year, $114.5 million extension with them in July of 2016.

Gurley’s Suprise

Gurley, the legendary running back was taken by surprise when the L.A. Rams released him two weeks ago. But the very next day he found a new home with the Atlanta Falcons well in his case, an old home.

Previously a Georgia running back, Gurley was selected by the [then] St. Louis Rams in the 2015 NFL Draft. He blossomed into a three-time Pro-Bowler as a Ram and led the league in rushing touchdowns in back-to-back years.

The Rams decision comes not only from saving money and his health concerns but also a change in offense and coaching staff. Rams quarterback, Jared Goff has changed the way L.A.’s offense operates and head coach Sean McVay is all for a pass-first approach leaving Gurley out.

The Rams released Gurley in the midst of a four-year extension. Then he was signed to a one-year $6 million deal with Atlanta.

A Goofy Guy

Gurley has been quite the jokester since being released from the Rams last month on social media.

One of Gurley’s Instagram posts was a joke saying “Whoever owes you money go to their house now they should be home” in reference to the global quarantine leaving everyone stuck at home and the Rams still needing to pay up.

After Gurley signed with the Falcons, the NFL’s official Instagram account posted a graphic of Gurley on their Instagram in a Falcons uniform in which he also commented on. “@rams thanks for the check today,” Gurley commented and tagged the L.A. Rams official account.

The Rams knew if they released Gurley before 4 p.m. then they would get $10.5 million in salary and bonuses they were set to owe him. But they still have to give up $7.5 million to him, which he hadn’t received then.

It’s still not clear if Gurley has received his money from the Rams yet, but I guess we’ll know when he stops throwing shade at them.

