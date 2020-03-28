Todd Gurley Decides on Changing Jersey Number

Atlanta Falcons new running back Todd Gurley joined Chris Long’s via his Green Light podcast to talk about his homecoming and getting a new jersey number.

“It’s definitely a good feeling. For a new start, for a fresh start for me,” Gurley told Chris Long. “It’s really like a next chapter in my career.”

Gurley, who played his collegiate career at Georgia will now head back to the ‘A’ after spending five seasons playing for the Los Angeles Rams. He is coming at the most perfect time considering the Falcons will be getting fresh new uniforms after wearing the same look for 17 consecutive seasons.

What # Will Gurley Wear?

Between Falcons and Dawg fans, Gurley’s jersey will be flying off of the racks. He wore No. 3 as a Bulldog and No. 30 throughout his time as a Ram. The new jerseys will be revealed prior to the 2020 NFL draft and Falcons running back Qadree Ollison already wears the No. 30 so Gurley will have to switch it up.

#Falcons Qadree Ollison has 30, wonder what Gurley will wear. Current RB #’s available: 21, 24, 29, 31, 32, 36, 38, 43, 44, 46, 48, 49. *Falcons don’t officially retire numbers but nobody has used 31 since William Andrews retired in 1986. https://t.co/78IcL9GoCR — Evan Birchfield (@EvanBirchfield) March 28, 2020

“I’m thinking about changing it up,” Gurley said. “I know 21. I can go down there like Prime Time (Deion Sanders). Like 21 maybe, 23.. I might switch it up. I’m not a 25 type of dude.”

Brian Hill already has number 23 so you can cross that off the list. Also, 25 is currently worn by Ito Smith so no it’s alright if he’s not a “25 guy.”

It looks like we could see him repping 21 for Atlanta.

Rams Release Surprised Gurley

The Rams releasing Gurley actually came by complete surprise to him. The Rams released him to save some money but still have to pay him $7.5 million for trading him. Hours after he was released, the Falcons’ all-star running back Julio Jones showed up to his house to check-in.

“The dude that came over to my house as soon as I got cut, Julio and Deandre, they both pulled up to the house and checked up on me,” Gurley said. “Chopping it up with Julio. That’s why I was like, I’m trying to get to the A. Going back to Georgia. Going back home. I was waiting for it.”

Great recruiting efforts by Julio.

NFC South is ‘Tough’

Gurley is well aware that the NFC South is packing heat and it won’t be easy playing these guys.

“NFC South, that’s a good one. I’ve played the Saints and the Bucs like twice,” Gurley said. “It’s going to be tough. They’ve got some good running backs Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Tom Brady just signed with the Bucs. I just signed with the Falcons. I get to play with one of the best receivers in the game in Julio Jones. We’ve got a young dude in Calvin Ridley. They just got Hayden Hurst. New Orleans is tough. They’ve got Cam Jordan over there. He’s one of the best in the game. One of the strongest. Shaq Thompson. It’s going to be some good competition for sure.”

There’s a lot of excitement with the Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and Todd Gurley combination coming soon.

