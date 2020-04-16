Broncos Star Von Miller Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Denver Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller became the second NFL player to test positive for the coronavirus. The unfortunate news was announced on Thursday by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport who tweeted the following:

“NFL star and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, his agent @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG tells me. The #Broncos star is at home resting and in good spirits. He plans to speak publicly tomorrow.”

News of Miller, 31, testing positive for COVID-19 arrived after it was reported that Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen, 24, had also tested positive three weeks prior. Allen, a fourth-round draft pick out of Michigan State in 2019, was not hospitalized for his symptoms. The Rams issued a statement on Wednesday saying that he was “feeling good.”

Well-wishes for Miller’s speedy recovery quickly flooded Twitter after the news was released. The beloved athlete is the Broncos’ all-time leader in sacks, an eight-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time All-Pro. Miller was named the Super Bowl MVP in 2016 after Denver defeated the Carolina Panthers, as he recorded 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles during the 24-10 win.

Von Miller has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will speak publicly tomorrow. This news comes less than a day after Rams C Brian Allen became the first NFL player to test positive for the virus. pic.twitter.com/9zIuQEViAe — NFL 32 (@NFL32__) April 16, 2020

During an interview on April 6, Miller spoke about what it’s been like keeping up his workouts during the off-season amid coronavirus. He told reporter Andrew Mason, “It’s crazy. I was in San Francisco before working on the sand and the stairs. When the coronavirus started going crazy, we came back. I’ve got a gym here at the house. It’s still not the same as San Francisco, but we’re going to be able to hold it off until we can get to San Francisco.”

“Everybody’s going through the same thing,” Miller added. “It’s a tough time. It’s a crazy time that my mom and my grandmother didn’t’ experience and we’re experiencing it — just trying to stay the best, stay positive. Every I need to do, I Can do here at the house with my guys.”

Former Broncos Wide-Receiver Orlando McDaniel Died From Coronavirus Last Month

The TTFCA wants to extend its thoughts and prayers to all those whom Coach Orlando McDaniel touched, as an athlete, a coach and a friend. He succumbed to Corona virus this morning. RIP, Coach. pic.twitter.com/QTU0z9pHQ7 — TTFCA (@TTFCA) March 28, 2020

On March 27, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reported that Orlando McDaniel, former wide receiver for the Denver Broncos passed away from complications related to COVID-19. He was 59.

McDaniels, who was picked up in the second round of the NFL Draft in 1982, was remembered by Broncos’ former vice-president of public relations, Jim Saccomano. He tweeted, “Very sad news, former Broncos WR Orlando McDaniel passed away at age 59, reportedly complications from coronavirus.”

…Orlando McDaniel was a good guy. RIP… #fb — Jim Saccomano (@broncos_sacco) March 28, 2020

Following his NFL career, McDaniels, who competed in track and field while a student at LSU, went on to become the executive director and founder of the North Texas Cheetahs girls track club and coached summer and indoor track for top athletes training in the Dallas area.

“Orlando was a tireless worker for the youth in his area of D-FW,” LSU track coach Dennis Shaver told The Advocate. “His youth North Texas Cheetahs Track Club, year after year, developed many of the great athletes competing for universities throughout the United States.”

READ NEXT: What’s the Beef Between Lil Uzi Vert & Playboi Carti?