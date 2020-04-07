WATCH: Dr. Fauci Confirms Coronavirus ‘Disproportionately’ Affecting African Americans

During the White House press briefing on Tuesday, Donald Trump was asked about why it seems that the African American community appears to be more at risk during the pandemic spread of coronavirus, a question for which he referred to Dr. Anthony Fauci to answer.

Dr. Fauci, the National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases Director, has become nothing short of an American hero amid the coronavirus pandemic. As the nation’s leading voice of reason during these uncertain times. he’s one of the few key figures on the White House Coronavirus Task Force that the public can depend on to always make factual and science-based statements

Unfortunately, Dr. Fauci did not have good news to deliver on why African Americans seemed to be at higher risk for infection.

He said, “It’s an exacerbation of a health disparity. We’ve known literally forever that diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and asthma are disproportionately affecting minority communities, particularly African Americans… We’re very concerned about that. It’s very sad. There’s nothing we can do about it right now except to give them the best possible care to avoid those complications.”

Dr. Fauci speaks about African-Americans being hit particularly hard by coronavirus infections: "Nothing we can do about it right now except to try and give them the best possible care" https://t.co/ghcURZHxfk pic.twitter.com/Jxfjs0H2t1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 7, 2020

American Medical Association President Dr. Patrice Harris said, “We have early evidence that we need to pay particular attention to race and ethnicity.”

Dr. Camara Phyllis Jones, a family physician, and epidemiologist explained, “What’s happening is black folks are getting infected more because they are exposed more, and once infected they’re dying more because they have their bodies — our bodies — have born the burden of chronic disinvestment (and) active neglect of the community. When I look at it is because of structural racism, which puts us in the forward-facing jobs so that we are exposed and less valued and don’t have the protection that we need.”

Dr. Fauci: When you look at underlying conditions that lead to death w/ coronavirus African Americans are impacted disproportionately. Adds: "It's very sad. It's nothing we can do about it right now except to try to give them the best possible care to avoid those complications." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 7, 2020

While everyone is at risk for catching COVID-19, the evidence is showing that more African Americans are getting sick and dying from coronavirus. As of Tuesday, 33 percent of all positive cases of COVID-19 in Michigan were black people and stood for 40 percent of the deaths. In Illinois, African American residents made up 42 percent of the area’s fatalities from coronavirus.

Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, “This new data offers a deeply concerning glimpse into the spread of COVID-19 and is a stark reminder of the deep-seated issues which have long created disparate health impacts in communities across Chicago.” The numbers in Chicago show that African Americans are dying six times faster than the rate of white residents, and make up for 68 percent of the city’s fatalities.

In Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards mentioned that of the state’s 512 coronavirus deaths, more than 70 percent were African American patients. That number seems even high when you take into consideration the African Americans only make up just 32 percent of the state’s population.

Black people are dying from #COVID19 at disproportionate levels across the U.S. In Louisiana, 70% of all coronavirus-related deaths are of African Americans. pic.twitter.com/PwQRBNPG9d — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 7, 2020

Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted on Tuesday, “It is unacceptable that African Americans are getting sick and dying from the coronavirus at such disproportionately high rates. We must solve the horrific racial disparities in health that we have in this country.”

There’s A Concern Among African American Communities About Having To Wear Face Masks In Public

I don’t feel safe wearing a handkerchief or something else that isn’t CLEARLY a protective mask covering my face to the store because I am a Black man living in this world. I want to stay alive but I also want to stay alive. — Aaron Thomas (@Aaron_TheThomas) April 4, 2020

Trevon Logan, an economics professor at Ohio State University, told CNN, that African Americans fear wearing the CDC recommended face masks in public. He said, “We have a lot of examples of the presumed criminality of black men in general. And then we have the advice to go out in public in something that… can certainly be read as being criminal or nefarious, particularly when applied to black men.”

“This is in the larger context of black men fitting the description of a suspect who has a hood on, who has a face covering on,” Logan continued. “It looks like almost every criminal sketch of any garden-variety black suspect.”

