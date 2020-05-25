Antonio Brown Will Probably Play for Baltimore Ravens Tiki Barber Reveals

Antonio Brown is literally a real life EA Sports Madden NFL football game on the football field.

A sixth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, Brown has amassed more receptions than any other player since he entered the league.

During his second NFL season, he became the first player in NFL history to have more than 1,000 yards receiving and returning in the same year.

He’s a free agent. Will he play this season?

“I do think he will play this year,” CBS Sports Radio’s Tiki Barber told me on today’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“I think that he will probably play with the Baltimore Ravens. It just feels like his messaging, his personal messaging has changed. Would I trust that fully? Probably not, just because of history has shown that he gets erratic at times. But he’s got a relationship there obviously because of ‘Hollywood’ Brown is his cousin and he sees Lamar Jackson and him have a good working relationship. John Harbaugh has even talked about the potential of it happening so; I do think he’ll get a shot. As long as he stays stable and I don’t know if he’s getting counseling or help but, his outbursts have ceased. And really that’s what was keeping him out the league. You just couldn’t trust what was going to come out of his mouth; not really his mouth, but what was going to come out of his Twitter account. And I think if that calms, there’s an absolutely great chance that he can come back into the game.”

In 2019, Antonio Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders, who then made him the highest-paid receiver in the league. However, his time in Oakland was short-lived, and following several off-the-field incidents, including a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock, the team released Brown without him ever playing a regular-season game.

Brown signed with the New England Patriots shortly thereafter but was cut after appearing in just one game. At the time, the NFL was investigating sexual assault allegations made against him.

Back in February I sat down with Brown and asked him if he had any desire to join Tom Brady.

“The reality is that I may not go where he goes if he goes anywhere,” Antonio Brown told me before Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Tom Brady is still the GOAT and I have a lot of respect for him.”