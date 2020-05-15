Falcons Use Hilarious Vine Videos to Breakdown 2020 Matchups

Atlanta Falcons’ 2020 schedule was released last Thursday. The Falcons’ official Twitter account had some fun with it using some throwback vine videos for each week.

Take a look at this art.

Our 2020 schedule as Vines: A thread Week 1 vs. Seattle Seahawks pic.twitter.com/pHq9GLiT5B — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 14, 2020

Falcons’ social media manager deserves a raise.

Falcons 2020 Regular-Season Schedule

Week 1: Seahawks at 1pm

Week 2: @ Cowboys at 1pm

Week 3: Bears at 1pm

Week 4: @ Packers MNF

Week 5: Panthers at 1pm

Week 6: @ Vikings at 1pm

Week 7: Lions at 1pm

Week 8: @ Panthers TNF

Week 9: Broncos at 1pm

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: @ Saints at 1pm

Week 12: Raiders at 1pm

Week 13: Saints at 1pm

Week 14: @ Chargers 4:25pm

Week 15: Buccanneers at 1pm

Week 16: @ Chiefs at 1pm

Week 17: @ Buccaneers at 1pm

Top 5 Toughest Schedule

Falcons schedule this year is reported to be one of, if not the toughest in the league, per SportsLine Advanced Data.

The Falcons will get tested early on with the Seahawks at home and then away the following week when they face the Cowboys in Dallas. It’ll be vital for the Falcons to come out of the gate early on this season if they want to defeat the divisional champs.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said in a conference last week how he is actually a fan of that lineup, or so he says.

“I thought Russ and Dak and Aaron just in the first four weeks alone. What I love about that is I thought we made a lot of progress defensively in the final eight games from last year and so we’ll have a real good sense of where we’re at. That’s what I like about it, right off the bat.”

In the middle of the season, there’s some hope for consecutive wins, but it will be no tea party.

The Ending. . .

The Falcons will be seeing their arch-nemesis, Drew Brees twice in two weeks. That wasn’t planned out very well but it will be good preparation for the weeks ahead.

The ending, oh the ending, this is what looks like it sucks on the outside looking in. The Falcons will play Tom Brady at home and then the reigning Super Bowl champs away and end with meeting Tom Brady again in Tampa.

The Chiefs are practically the same team as they were last season and already predicted to have another Super Bowl bid. Brady could be beatable if the team pulls what the Patriots did last season and solely relies on Brady to win games.

A Lot of Weapons on Both Sides of the Ball

After the conclusion of the NFL draft and free agent, the Falcons should be in good shape. If you look at the projected offensive starters for 2020, there are 10 first-rounders.

It’s hard to beat the Matty Ice, Calvin Ridley, and Julio Jones trio. Now throw in Todd Gurley and Hayden Hurst into the mix and there are a lot more options for Ryan.

On the other side of the ball, you’ll see Marlon Davidson lineup with Grady Jarrett. Then you have Dante Fowler coming off of his best season yet with the Rams last season and he can’t wait to rack up even more sacks.

If I were a QB I’d fake my way to the injured reserve list during Dirty Birds week.

