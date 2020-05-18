Bears QB Mitch Trubisky Visits Old Stomping Grounds, Trains With Allen Robinson

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is taking what has to be a very rough offseason in stride. First, general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy said he was their guy at the end of a disappointing 8-8 season last December. Then, three months later, the team traded for veteran Nick Foles, announcing there would be a quarterback competition in Chicago. The Bears also declined to pick up Trubisky’s fifth-year option a few weeks back, making this season a break or bust one for the fourth-year quarterback in Chicago.

Despite all of this, Trubisky has displayed nothing but a shining attitude through it all. Bears head coach Matt Nagy has had nothing but positive things to say about the young quarterback, and all signs point to Trubisky giving it everything he has in order to win the starting job.

Recently, Bears wideout Allen Robinson revealed on ESPN 1000’s Carmen & Jurko Show that Mitch is “in very good spirits,” and he also noted they had been working out together this offseason. It’s a good sign for both Trubisky and Bears fans, because it shows the former second-overall pick isn’t going down without a fight.

Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson said on ESPN 1000's Carmen & Jurko Show that he recently trained with QB Mitch Trubisky. Robinson on Trubisky: "He is in very good spirits." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 15, 2020

Trubisky Also Spent Some Time at His Alma Mater UNC

According to Zach Pearson of 247 Sports, Trubisky also recently spent some time down in Chapel Hill working out and training at his alma mater in North Carolina. Former Tar Heels quarterback Caleb Pressley shared an image on his Instagram page that included Trubisky along with wide receiver Sage Surratt in a training facility.

Looks like #Bears QB Mitch Trubisky back at #UNC training with some old teammates and Wake WR Sage Surratt: https://t.co/FEI7ZIrOsC pic.twitter.com/whsOmCAxgU — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) May 16, 2020

Trubisky’s girlfriend Hillary Gallagher also shared some photos of their visit to UNC on her Instagram page.

With all the pressure and negative attention swirling around him, the 25-year-old quarterback seems to be finding comfort in those he’s close to while returning to his roots.

Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Has Had High Praise for Trubisky Through it All

Bears head coach Matt Nagy recently spoke to the media from his home, and he said the team has an embarrassment of riches at the quarterback position in terms of having quality guys who are genuinely good people in the QB room.

“When you have two good people like Mitchell and Nick, it makes these decisions and conversations a lot easier to have because they’re competitive as hell, they want the best for the Bears, and they’re gonna fight their tails off to do that,” Nagy said.

Nagy also noted he thinks Trubisky is finding his way. “I’ve seen a player in the previous two years — he’s learning how to play the quarterback position … I can see he’s starting to create his own way, his own habits.”

Whether returning to his roots and adding extra practice time with the team’s top wideout will help him win the starting job remains to be seen, but even his critics can’t find fault in how Trubisky is handling it all this offseason.

