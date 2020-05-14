Herm Edwards Responds to 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk’s Recent Tweet: ‘Wake Up’

Herm Edwards may be a few decades past his playing days, but the Arizona State head coach is confident he could have locked down San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Fresh out of Edwards’ program after being drafted by the 49ers with the 25th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Aiyuk couldn’t help himself but to make the claim that he would beat his former coach if Edwards was in his prime.

I’m cooking Herm in his prime 😭 — Brandon Aiyuk (@THE2ERA) May 14, 2020

Aiyuk’s comment lasted less than 24 hours before Edwards addressed it with a quote tweet, saying that as much as he cares about his former receiver, Aiyuk needs to get realistic.

I love you, but you must be having a nightmare. Wake up! #BadDream https://t.co/mnFd6KfhJq — Herm Edwards (@HermEdwards) May 14, 2020

Aiyuk apparently didn’t take Edwards’ warning too seriously, keeping it simple with laughter in response.

Aiyuk and Edwards’ Relationship

Aiyuk played under Edwards in his two seasons in Tempe, Arizona, totaling 1666 yards and 11 touchdowns in his 25 games as a Sun Devil after transferring from Sierra College.

The pair’s second season, in which Aiyuk averaged an impressive 18.3 yards per catch en route to a 1192-yard and eight-touchdown season.

Unsurprisingly, Edwards has been a big fan of Aiyuk since the 22-year-old joined the Sun Devils, but a recent comment to San Francisco’s 95.7 The Game about the receiver’s speed probably turned the most heads.

“I’m not saying he’s compared to this guy, because he’s not,” Edwards said. “But Jerry Rice, if you ran him in the 40, you go ‘this guy can’t run.’ Jerry Rice in a football uniform? Playing a football game? And I know — I tried to cover him. You ain’t catching him. That’s football speed. This guy’s got football speed now.”

At the 2020 NFL Combine, Aiyuk ran the 40-yard-dash in 4.5 seconds, which was slightly above where he was reportedly targeting.

While a 4.5 run isn’t the most impressive, Aiyuk’s on-field speed and horizontal quickness is likely what Edwards was specifically talking about.

On top of that, Aiyuk has claimed that Edwards and fellow Arizona State coach Marvin Lewis has impacted his game significantly in the time he’s spent as a Sun Devil.

“[I got] a lot of advice,” Aiyuk said. “Every single practice, they would let us know and it would be the whole coaching staff yelling, ‘Do something like that next year, you’ll no longer have a job.'”

Aiyuk is unproven at the NFL level, but the 49ers had faith in the NFL background that Edwards and Lewis have utilized in their relationship with Aiyuk.

Edwards’ Relationship with John Lynch

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Edwards opened up on his relationship with Aiyuk as well as the general manager who drafted him, John Lynch.

Lynch played for Edwards in his time as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, which Edwards says was extremely important in terms of Lynch’s success as San Francisco’s GM.

“He understood the game, but he also understood what it would take to build a football team,” Edwards said. “He was there in the construction year of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when we built that team from the ground up. “John was one of the pillars of that. So he saw a team that didn’t win a lot, all of a sudden, come from the ashes and became a pretty dominant team in football.”

If Tampa’s path to their Super Bowl win is any indication of what’s to come for the 49ers, Lynch and San Francisco fans will be very satisfied.

