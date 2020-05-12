Browns Star Myles Garrett Responds to Trade Rumors

The NFL rumor mill was churning on Monday with the unfounded report that Cleveland Browns star defensive end was on his way to the Seattle Seahawks via a blockbuster trade.

Speculation generated from user “everyonelovesnudez” on Reddit started to gain steam and the unnamed alleged news-breaker even did a radio interview backing up the claim he made that Garrett — a Defensive Player of the Year candidate before his helmet-swinging attack on Steelers QB Mason Rudolph in Week 11 — was heading to Seattle.

“The player that is coming to the Seahawks apparently is Myles Garrett. The Browns have not been happy with him after what happened with what happened with the Mason Rudolph incident. There has been a split in the Browns organization — some people want to keep him because he’s so talented. Some want to trade him. I don’t know what Seattle is giving up, but the trade is finalized or just finishing up.”

Myles Garrett’s Epic Response to Trade Rumor

Some Seahawks fans were eager to buy into the rumor because the anonymous Redditor had called a move by the Seahawks earlier this offseason when they released center Justin Britt. After all, Garrett is one of the best players in the league.

Garrett was on track for a second Pro Bowl season with 10 sacks but was hit with an indefinite suspension from the NFL after he ripped off the helmet of Rudolph and hit him over the head with it. Garrett sat out the final six games of the Browns season with the suspension, but was reinstated this offseason.

The rumor gained so much momentum that it even caught the attention of Garrett, who was obviously confused by the false news.

The reported value later came out of the fictional trade, which was aging linebacker KJ Wright, along with a second and seventh round pick. For a Pro Bowl pass-rusher in his prime like Garrett, the value made little to no sense.

“Seahawks Twitter get a grip,” Jake Heaps of ESPN Radio in Seattle wrote on Twitter. “Sorry to burst your bubble but the Myles Garrett Trade rumors couldn’t be more wrong (I would love for it to be true). No team in their right mind is going to trade one of the NFL’s truly ELITE pass rushers for a LB, a 2nd and 7th RD pick.”

One pass-rusher who both teams have reportedly courted this offseason is Jadeveon Clowney. The former Seahawk was one of the big-name free agents this offseason, but has yet to find a home due to a hefty price tag.

Clowney has yet to find a suitor that wants to match the money he wants to make, which is reportedly between $17-20 million, per ESPN. The former No. 1 overall pick did not have the best contract year statistically, collecting just three sacks and 31 tackles in 11 starts with the Seattle Seahawks following a blockbuster offseason trade.

The latest odds (per Pickswise) have the Titans (+150) and Browns (+300) as the favorites to land Clowney. The Colts (+400), Giants (+600) and Seahawks (+600) follow.

Browns Working on Big With Myles Garrett

The Browns recently exercised Garrett’s fifth-year option, but there’s a chance he won’t even reach that 2021 season without an extension in place. Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently joined the RapSheet + Friends with NFL insider Ian Rapoport and gave some insight on the situation regarding Garrett’s extension.

“I wouldn’t speak on any of that publicly. That’s always something we prefer to keep private and internal. Needless to say, we do have a lot belief in Myles,” Berry said on the podcast. “We do view him as a long-term member of the organization. We love the player and love the person as well. We certainly hope that he’s going to be a Brown for years to come.”

Rapoport went on NFL Network and said that he believes Garrett could become the first pass-rusher to hit the $25 million per year mark with his extension. Currently, Bears linebacker Khalil Mack is currently the highest paid defender in the league in terms of average annual value at $23.5 million.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry told RapSheet + Friends (https://t.co/CiKkY8tVHv) that he hopes Myles Garrett is with the #Browns for years to come. Why a long-term extension makes sense 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/Xfe6oebpQU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 5, 2020

