Contract Details For New Chiefs DE Taco Charlton Finally Revealed

On May 2, the Kansas City Chiefs dipped into the free agent talent pool to acquire former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick DE Taco Charlton. Ten days later, contract details for the talented 25-year-old pass rusher have been made public.

On Tuesday morning, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Charlton’s new deal is worth $825K over one year, while Over the Cap confirms that the contract does not include any guaranteed money.

Details on a few recent contracts …#Titans CB Johnathan Joseph: One year, $2 million ($1.5M guaranteed)#Jets RB Frank Gore: One year, $1.05M ($200K gtd)#Chiefs DE Taco Charlton: One year, $825K — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2020

The total value of the contract re-emphasizes the low risk, high reward nature of the transaction for Kansas City. Charlton, who now joins his third NFL team in four seasons after streaky production and personality clashes in previous locker rooms, will have an opportunity to reset his market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 as a part of an established, Super Bowl-caliber defense.

The No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft spent the 2019 season with the Dolphins after being waived by Dallas only two seasons into his rookie deal. While Charlton enjoyed somewhat of a statistical resurgence on the field in Miami with a career-high 5.0 sacks in only 10 games, ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe previously reported that “the writing was on the wall” after the defensive end was a healthy scratch for three of the Dolphins’ final four games of the regular season.

Charlton will now be reunited with sixth-year DE Frank Clark, a former college teammate at Michigan, in addition to other established veterans along the Chiefs front-seven, including Chris Jones, Mike Pennel and Alex Okafor.

According to the Chiefs official website roster, the team has not yet revealed which jersey number the fourth-year pro will wear in 2020.

