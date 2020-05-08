Falcons Official Schedule 2020: Packers, Panthers Headline Best Games

Falcons 2020 Regular-Season Schedule

The Falcons will kick off their season off tough test and then end with an even tougher one in the final weeks. Atlanta will host the Seahawks in week 1 and top it off in Tampa in week 17. The Falcons will only play two prime-time games against the Packers and then the Panthers.

Week 1: Seahawks at 1pm Week 2: @ Cowboys at 1pm Week 3: Bears at 1pm Week 4: @ Packers MNF Week 5: Panthers at 1pm Week 6: @ Vikings at 1pm Week 7: Lions at 1pm Week 8: @ Panthers TNF Week 9: Broncos at 1pm Week 10: BYE Week 11: @ Saints at 1pm Week 12: Raiders at 1pm Week 13: Saints at 1pm Week 14: @ Chargers 4:25pm Week 15: Buccanneers at 1pm Week 16: @ Chiefs at 1pm Week 17: @ Buccaneers at 1pm



Prime-Time Showdown

The Falcons will be nationally televised two times this season. First, the Falcons will take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packing in Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field.

The Falcons have won three of their last four games against the Packers however, the Falcons had home-field advantage. The Falcons haven’t played the Cheese Heads since December of 2018 when they lost 34-20.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers brought their A-game last season with a 13-3 record. Their draft picks this year were bizarre and haven’t bolstered, well anything according to paper at least. Still, the Falcons will have to prepare for a team they haven’t played against in quite some time.

Then, just a couple weeks later the Falcons will road trip to Charlotte and face of against their NFC South rival, the Caroline Panthers for Thursday Night Football on October 29. The Panthers are under completely new ownership and head coach. They’re definitely a new team and will have success without Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly this year. Teddy Bridgewater will easily turn this franchise around with a powerful weapon in Christian McCaffrey.

The Falcons may have beaten the Panthers both times in 2019, but they’ve certainly improved their roster this offseason. For starters, their defense is going to be pretty scary after their 2020 NFL Draft picks and Bridgewater is as accurate as they come. Let’s hope the Falcons’ offensive line can keep Matty Ice on his feet.

Out With a Bang

The Falcons can either go out with a bang in a good way or a bad one. They’ll face the Super Bowl champs and then Tom Brady in back-to-back games. Not to mention, they’re both on the road for those.

Kansas City leads the Falcons-Chiefs series 6-3. The Falcons won on their turf at Arrowhead Stadium back in 2012, but times have changed. Let’s hope the team can stay healthy and play their hearts out in that rockin’ stadium.

Falcons 2020 Preseason Schedule

Aug. 13-17 Dolphins Aug. 20-24 @ Bills Aug. 28 Bengals at 8pm Sept. 3-4 @ Jaguars



Fans will get a good taste of Atlanta in the preseason when they take on the Dolphins and their new prized QB, Tua Tagovailoa.

