Jon Jones Slams UFC President Dana White for ‘Lying’ to Fans

Last week, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones shocked fans when he tweeted, “It’s been fun you guys, maybe I’ll see you all in a year or two.” Bones wrote the comment after botched negotiations with UFC president Dana White to move up to the heavyweight division and fight Francis Ngannou.

A few hours after that tweet, Jones wrote: “I’ve had some time to think about it and Im a lot less emotional. Just sad that the [UFC] doesn’t see my value against the scariest [heavyweight] in the world. Jan I guess you’re next in line.”

On Thursday, White spoke with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, and he detailed the situation regarding Jones and the failed negotiations. Here is a clip of the interview:

"For the amount of money [Jon Jones is] asking for, it’s not gonna happen. You couldn’t be asking for a more absurd amount of money at a worse time.”@danawhite on why Jones vs. Ngannou won't happen right now (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/JrNewyK4d3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 28, 2020

In the interview, Okamoto asked White what his thoughts were about Bones moving up to heavyweight to fight Ngannou. White answered, “Listen, it’s one thing if you come out and say ‘Yeah listen I want a little more money.’ The amount of money that Jon Jones wanted…” White stopped speaking and shook his head.

He continued, “In the light heavyweight division, the Dominick Reyes fight is a fight that makes sense. So, is Jon Jones going to go in and fight Francis Ngannou then try and take a run at the heavyweight title? I don’t believe that. He’s never wanted to move to heavyweight before — and for the amount of money he’s asking for, it’s not going to happen. You couldn’t be asking for a more absurd amount of money at a worse time.”

White then said that Jones had opponents “lined up” at light heavyweight, Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz.

After ESPN posted the interview with White on Twitter, Bones slammed the UFC president.

Bones Slammed White, Said That He Won’t Allow White to ‘Lie to the Fans’

On Thursday evening, Bones tweeted, “It’s interesting to just sit here and watch your boss lie to the camera like this. We never discussed any increase in pay. Immediately the conversation was that I already made enough. I never made a number offer.”

It’s interesting to just sit here and watch your boss lie to the camera like this. We never discussed any increase in pay. Immediately the conversation was that I already made enough. I never made a number offer. https://t.co/YYx4FMHeIs — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Bones then tweeted, “If you’re not going to change my contract for the heavyweight move, at least have the decency to be honest with the fans.”

Bones continued, “I was over the situation, but I’m not gonna sit back and allow Dana to lie to the fans. I never asked for an absurd amount of money. That’s bulls**t.”

The UFC light heavyweight champ ended his Twitter rant, saying “Absolute bulls**t.”

Absolute bullshit — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

Jones Was Campaigning for a Bout With Top-Ranked Heavyweight Ngannou

On May 9, Ngannou, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the heavyweight division, starched Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds during UFC 249. After that match, Bones started campaigning for a fight with Ngannou. There have been calls for Jones to move up to heavyweight for years. The two went back-and-forth on Twitter, trading verbal jabs.

On May 19, Ngannou tweeted a picture of himself with the caption “Hello Jonny are you still there? @JonnyBones.” Jones replied, “First you can save the rest of your tongue pictures for your other homies and yes I’m right here, just waking up from watching that Derek Lewis fight again. You ain’t scaring nobody, I saw your heart. You’re a big old mouse, I’ll expose you.”

